Nvidia Board May Meet Wednesday to Discuss CEO Jensen Huang's Future Amid Spy Probe

Nvidia's board could meet as soon as Wednesday to weigh removing CEO Jensen Huang after an independent investigation into his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage. The scandal has wiped billions off the company's market value and raised doubts about its leadership and succession plans.

Nvidia's board of directors may meet as soon as Wednesday to discuss whether to remove CEO Jensen Huang, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The potential move is a sharp reversal for the board, which had publicly backed Huang just days earlier while launching an independent investigation into his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working for Beijing's intelligence services. Huang, 63, has not been accused of any crime, and President Trump has said Huang told him he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. The scandal has put the world's most valuable chipmaker in a precarious position.

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Nvidia Shares Drop Amid Scandal

Nvidia's shares dropped more than 4 percent on Monday and continued sinking Tuesday morning. The company, valued at more than 4 trillion dollars, is a Wall Street behemoth and the primary supplier of chips relied upon by artificial intelligence developers. Its reputation and stock price now face potential damage, and shareholders, lawmakers, and law enforcement are all asking questions about the affair.

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During his 33-year tenure at the helm, Huang became synonymous with Nvidia, which he co-founded more than 30 years ago. He built a reputation as a trusted business leader and a powerful voice in the technology world, cultivating close relationships with other tech executives and with Trump, helping to persuade him to take a lighter touch on regulating AI.

His public profile is so closely associated with the company that, down to his signature leather jacket, Nvidia is symbolically and substantively inextricably intertwined around his personal aura, much like Steve Jobs and Apple. The company's structure also keeps Huang at the center of decision-making. He has said he has more than 60 direct reports. As various investigations ramp up, the succession plan to replace him is unclear.

Other Leaders Could Replace Huang

Nvidia employs more than 40,000 people worldwide, and experts note there are lots of other great leaders within the company. Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, said it is important that the company starts to let some of these other folks come out as spokespeople so people feel trust and feel good about Nvidia and their future, even without Jensen. Still, O'Donnell said he does not think Huang will leave his post.

If Huang resigns or is removed by the board, speculation on possible replacements has turned to figures including Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky, who is a senior technology executive at the company, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. David Yoffie, a professor at Harvard Business School, said the Nvidia board is between a rock and a hard spot and they have almost no good options.

He added that Jensen is Nvidia, and if he has done something wrong and he needs to be removed and they have no successors, that's a terrible outcome. Dan Morgan, vice president and senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, said that if Huang is required to step down to a lesser role following the company's investigation, he is still confident that the company will continue to maintain its lead in the GPU AI chip market.

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Succession Options Are Limited

But at the same time, he said the affair sounds more like a made-for-TV melodrama than a real story. Other tech executives, such as Oracle's Larry Ellison and Microsoft's Bill Gates, have also been deeply intertwined with the success of their companies, making it hard to separate them. But in those cases, the companies can still be successful long after the original founders have taken on a lesser role, Morgan said.

In a statement announcing its own investigation, Nvidia's board expressed confidence in Huang and said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. In addition, a complaint filed in federal court in California says the company misled investors about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, who news reports said is suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, and the national security implications.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale School of Management and founder and president of the Chief Executive Leadership Institute, said he places the odds that Huang stays on as CEO at roughly 50-50, but those odds are slipping by the moment. He said Huang has lost the confidence and trust of his key constituents, his board, and his employees. And every employee knows that if anybody else had done this, they would have been fired long ago.

The scandal is a growing liability for Huang and Nvidia at a delicate time for the AI industry after the midterm elections in the U.S. ushered in a wave of Democrats promising tougher oversight. How the board proceeds in the coming days could determine the future of the chipmaker and its place at the center of the AI boom.