Alleged Poland shooter’s parents, sister found dead in home after town square rampage — as neighbors recall ‘strange’ behavior

Hours after the massacre, officers made another grim discovery at the shooter’s family home.

The alleged gunman’s 53-year-old dad, 52-year-old mom and 21-year-old sister were found inside the family’s apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, around 93 miles northeast of Krakow, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to All three had injuries initially believed to be gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Investigators also seized seven firearms from the apartment. The 24-year-old shooter, who local outlets identified as Michal O., opened fire at multiple spots in Krakow’s historic Main Square hours before the grisly discovery on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors described the mom, a cashier at grocery store Biedronka, and the family as “normal people,” while the suspected shooter was often “silent. ” “He’s a bit strange.

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He never talked. When he remembered, which was rare, he’d say hello. And he had his hood pulled over his head. I’ve never seen him in camouflage,” neighbor Zdzisław Szostak told the outlet.

Szostak also recalled that the 24-year-old had an arsenal of weapons, but he believed they were for use at a shooting range. The 24-year-old was shot dead by police in Kraków’s Main Square after killing six people and injuring 15 others.

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Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hailed Senior Constable Jakub Kulik and Senior Constable Artur Morański, who confronted the gunman during the Krakow attack, as “heroes. ”Four women and two men were killed in the shooting in Krakov, including three Polish nationals and a British citizen. Kulik, a former soldier who served in the country’s 6th Airborne Brigade, was shot three times as he “stood up to fight the armed attacker.

” Police have issued an urgent appeal for AB Rh-positive blood donations for the injured officer, saying one of his lungs was no longer functioning.

“Senior Constable Jakub Kulik, who did not hesitate to confront an armed attacker, is fighting for his life in hospital,”Fresh details about the suspect’s disturbing behavior have also emerged from a former classmate, who recalled him drawing graphic scenes of school shootings. “I remember one situation where we were sitting in class and he was drawing pictures, and on those pictures he’d draw people hanging or someone coming in with a gun,” the woman “We’d ask him what it was, and he’d say it was an attack on the school, that there were bodies lying there, and that he was coming into the school with that gun,” she said.

Authorities said he wore military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest during Saturday’s attack, and used a military-type long gun. Officers also found other weapons and ammunition in his vehicle. REUTERS The 24-year-old was shot dead by police in Kraków’s Main Square after killing six people and injuring 15 others. Four women and two men were killed in the shooting in Krakov, including three Polish nationals and a British citizen.