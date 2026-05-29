Alleged MS-13 gang members accused of cutting man's heart out with machete: report

A tattoo has reportedly become a key piece of evidence in a high-profile federal murder trial in Los Angeles.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskTECOLUCA, EL SALVADOR - DECEMBER 15: An accused gang member waits for a medical exam at CECOT on December 15, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador.

CECOT gained notoriety in 2025 when the Trump administration began its controversial policy of deporting people to El Salvador who they claimed were members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren De Aragua, and Mara Salvatrucha , a gang whose members are historically Salvadoran. In 2023 El Salvador opened Latin America's largest prison as part of President Nayib Bukele's plan to fight gangs.

The government says some 20,000 gang members are being held at the mega-prison, which has a capacity of 40,000. A tattoo has reportedly become a key piece of evidence in a high-profile federal murder trial in Los Angeles, where prosecutors alleged the artwork links a suspect to one of the most gruesome killings by the MS-13 street gang.on Thursday reported that Angel Guzman got the tattoo while awaiting trial in a case involving multiple murders allegedly carried out to advance members' standing within the gang.

Prosecutors argued that the image -- which the media outlet says depicts a human heart being clutched by claw-like fingers -- references the 2017 killing of Juan Jose Sibrian, whose body was found mutilated in the Angeles National Forest. Federal authorities allege Guzman participated in the killing as part of a broader pattern of gang violence carried out by members of the MS-13 Fulton clique.

"Among the most heinous crimes was the 2017 killings, where gang members abducted, tortured, and murdered the victims in a ritualistic manner to elevate their membership status," theThe D.A. 's office said several killings took place in North Hollywood, the Malibu Hills, and the Angeles National Forest.said six people were killed in connection with the case, adding adding that they were "strangled, shot, stabbed with knives or a machete, beaten with a baseball bat, then, in some cases, had their bodies thrown off a cliff or down a hill in the Angeles National Forest.

" Prosecutors, according to the report, argued that extreme acts of violence were used to earn respect and elevate status within the gang. They said the tattoo serves as a symbol of gang loyalty and a celebration of violence carried out to elevate status within the gang. Defense attorneys challenged the argument, saying tattoos and gang imagery do not necessarily prove involvement in specific crimes.

Prosecutors, however, said the artwork helps establish gang affiliation and illustrates the culture of violence at the center of the case. A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year.

Trustees voted in NovemberA documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas Depar





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