Alleged Epstein Trafficking Victim Refuses to Cooperate with UK Police Over Prince Andrew Claims

A woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew has declined to speak to British police, citing lack of faith in authorities and fear of press harassment.

A woman who alleges she was trafficked by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to the United Kingdom for the purpose of having sex with Prince Andrew has declined to speak with British police, her attorney said.

The accuser, who claims Epstein sent her to Britain in 2010 when she was in her twenties, reportedly spent a night with the Duke of York at Royal Lodge in Windsor and was later given tea and a tour of Buckingham Palace. She is the second individual to come forward with accusations involving the former prince and the first to allege that an encounter took place at a royal residence.

Via her lawyer Brad Edwards, she has now stated that she will not cooperate with UK authorities because she does not trust them and fears further intrusion into her private life. This development follows a statement from Thames Valley Police last week indicating that they had contacted the woman's legal representative to assure her that any report would be treated seriously and handled with care, sensitivity, and respect for her privacy and right to anonymity.

The force is conducting an investigation into Prince Andrew for alleged misconduct in public office, which encompasses a range of possible acts including sexual misconduct. Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Brad Edwards, who represents hundreds of Epstein victims, told the BBC today that he has multiple clients with information about Prince Andrew but that they are unwilling to speak with UK authorities.

He expressed that their confidence is low because the authorities did not act when Epstein was alive. He added that more than one client initially considered cooperating but were deterred partly by concerns over privacy and harassment from the British press, which he said dissuaded them from ever cooperating with UK authorities or speaking with the British media.

Thames Valley Police had confirmed in February that they were assessing the woman's claim that she was brought to the UK by Epstein for sex with Andrew. They have engaged with Edwards directly, but he informed them that the woman does not wish to speak with them. The investigation into Prince Andrew began on February 19, his 66th birthday, when police executed major searches at two addresses, including Royal Lodge.

In a subsequent update, officers sought to clarify that their probe extends beyond the alleged sharing of sensitive information by Andrew with Epstein during his time as a trade envoy. The force emphasized that the assessment of reports regarding a woman being taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing. They reiterated their commitment to handling any report with care and respect.

The woman who has come forward is the second to allege sex with Andrew after his most prominent accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last year at age 41. The National Police Chiefs' Council spokesperson noted that efforts have been made to contact victim-survivors who have shared their experiences publicly, but acknowledged that they have not yet reached everyone.

They stressed that any victim-survivor who chooses to contact UK policing will be treated with compassion and respect, with their wellbeing, privacy, and right to anonymity at the center of the response. The case highlights ongoing challenges in bringing allegations against powerful individuals and the reluctance of some victims to engage with authorities due to past failures and fear of media exposure.

The refusal of this woman to speak with police underscores the deep-seated mistrust that persists among Epstein victims toward UK institutions. As the investigation continues, the legal and public relations battle surrounding Prince Andrew shows no signs of abating, with his legal team maintaining his innocence and dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

The broader Epstein scandal, which involved a network of wealthy and influential individuals, has led to numerous criminal and civil cases, yet many victims remain hesitant to come forward, particularly in jurisdictions where they perceive systemic bias or inadequate protection. The current stalemate between the accuser and UK police may prompt renewed calls for reform in how sexual abuse allegations are handled, especially those involving high-profile figures.

The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police have faced scrutiny over their handling of the case, with some critics arguing that more proactive measures are needed to build trust with survivors. Meanwhile, the royal family continues to distance itself from Prince Andrew, who has stepped back from public duties amid the controversy. The outcome of the police investigation remains uncertain, but the latest developments suggest that securing cooperation from key witnesses will be a formidable hurdle.

As the legal processes unfold, the focus remains on the accusers who have chosen to speak out and the systemic barriers that prevent others from doing so. The intersection of power, privilege, and justice in this case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in pursuing accountability for historical sexual offenses. For now, the woman who initially came forward remains silent, leaving the investigation at an impasse and raising questions about whether justice will ever be fully served





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