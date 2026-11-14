Brooklyn building collapse lawyer blames neighbor owner for refusing shoring despite crack knowledge

A New York lawyer alleges that the Brooklyn building collapse was caused by inadequate shoring measures at a neighboring construction site, leading to eight deaths and dozens of injuries.

Attorney Christopher Gorayeb has launched a legal action against the parties responsible for the fatal collapse of a residential building in Brooklyn, alleging that the owner of the neighboring property blocked critical safety measures. The collapse at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including two children and three construction workers, while injuring nearly twenty others. Gorayeb's client, a laborer who requested anonymity, suffered severe knee, shoulder, and back injuries when a heavy wall fell on him during the disaster on November 12, 2026.

The core of the allegation points to a series of negligent actions by the developers and the adjacent property owner that accumulated to create a catastrophic structural failure. The laborer was employed by subcontractor Elite Concrete to lay the foundation for the mixed-use project at 2625 Bedford Avenue. Excavation work was taking place at this site when the facade of the three-story apartment building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue crumbled into the adjacent lot, trapping victims under rubble.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse Death Toll Stands at Eight as Mayor Investigates Nearby Construction Link

Gorayeb states that while proper shoring was installed around most of the construction zone, a specific portion of the site that bumped up against 1321 Flatbush lacked these critical supports. Instead of standard engineering solutions, workers used a five-foot dirt pile topped with concrete to prevent a potential collapse of the neighboring structure. Gorayeb, a personal injury lawyer with forty years of experience, described this method as reckless and inadequate.

The laborer claimed that the reason this portion of the site did not use proper shoring was because the owner of 1321 Flatbush refused permission. The owner allegedly feared that installing shoring similar to what was in the yard at the back of the building would create holes and potentially cause leaks into his existing structure. This decision came despite prior knowledge of at least one crack in the building wall, to which measures were taken to reinforce the cracked area.

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On the day of the incident, eighteen construction workers hired by Elite were on site, but no personnel from the general contractor company were present to oversee safety. The workers were not unionized, a factor that Gorayeb notes contributed to the precarious working conditions. He emphasized that the owner refusal to install shoring, combined with the use of a dirt pile for support, created a dangerous environment that prioritized convenience over structural safety.

The consequences of the collapse have been devastating for the victims and their families. The two children who died in the tragedy underscore the preventable nature of the event. Gorayeb's client is currently unable to work in either construction or his second job as a kitchen employee due to his severe injuries. He stated that he did not raise issues with his superiors before the collapse because he feared losing his job, a common sentiment among laborers who do not want to cause trouble.

Gorayeb said his client didn't raise the issues with his higher ups before the collapse because he was afraid of losing his job, but added that he would have spoken up had he known it could be life-threatening. For many laborers they are there just to take instruction or do work. They are not there to make suggestions, to point out that something should be done differently. Everybody wants to keep their job. They do not want to cause trouble.

The legal battle is expected to be lengthy, with Gorayeb targeting the owners of 2625 Bedford, the general contractor, the engineers, and potentially the owners of 1321 Flatbush. He is also considering whether there are grounds to sue the city, given the ongoing investigations by the Department of Buildings and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. He warned that the civil fight for damages could extend for up to a decade.

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The Department of Buildings stated that the excavation plans were approved after being found to comply with city requirements, but they are now reviewing whether work was being done in compliance with those approved plans. Elite Concrete declined to comment and the owner of 2625 Bedford could not be reached immediately. A working number could not be found for the landlord of 1321 Flatbush.

The family of one of the people who died in the collapse has also retained legal representation. Jacob Oresky of Oresky and Associates PLLC stated that they are investigating the circumstances which caused the collapse to determine what went wrong. Oresky emphasized that their goal is to seek answers, accountability, and justice for their client's family and those harmed in the tragic accident.

Gorayeb argued that this was an entirely preventable accident. They did not take reasonable steps that would have supported the building, and instead they used almost ridiculous procedures. He stated that no competent engineer or contractor would have implemented such inadequate procedures to support an unsupported wall of an adjacent residential building. The fact that two children died underscores that this accident not only could have been prevented, it should have been prevented.