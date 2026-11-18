The alleged Central Park rapist accused of sexually assaulting a woman last month returned to New York on Tuesday night to face charges.

30-year-old Dereck Rivera of the Bronx was flown in from Florida on Nov 18 after dogged NYPD detectives with the U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down to a Miami Burger King.

The alleged Central Park rapist accused of sexually assaulting a woman last month returned to New York on Tuesday night to face charges. According to police sources, 30-year-old Dereck Rivera of the Bronx was flown in from Florida on Nov. 18 after dogged NYPD detectives with the U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down to a Miami Burger King where he was working.

Also read Mamdani floats electric vehicles to replace Central Park horse carriages — but critics question public safety

Body camera footage showed the accused fiend being taken into custody at the fast food joint. Detectives brought Rivera to the Special Victims Unit in Lower Manhattan for booking. As he left the station house in cuffs, amNewYork peppered Rivera — who had a disturbing red tattoo on his neck depicting a woman’s lips — with questions, but he refused to answer for his alleged crimes.at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

He then brandished a knife and led her further into the park, where he raped her.and paramedics responded to the scene of the attack. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. 30-year-old Dereck Rivera of the Bronx was flown in from Florida on Nov 18 after dogged NYPD detectives with the U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down to a Miami Burger King.

Advertisement

Authorities say this is not the only time he attacked a woman in the iconic greenspace. Cops allege that in July 2021, Rivera sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman inside the park on Center Drive and South Drive. Sources say he is also being questioned in connection with a third attack in 2023. Rivera is due to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.from Florida with two sexual assaultsThe temper of the sky: Charles Burchfield at the Whitney ‘The Nature of Color’ at the American Museum of Natural History shows how everyone see the world in their own wayPeace officers shot in Bronx, gunman kills himself after standoff with cops