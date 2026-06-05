Allegations of Israeli Operations in Azerbaijan During Iran Conflict Surface

Unnamed sources claim Israeli commandos used secret bases in Azerbaijan for intelligence and drone strikes against Iran, including a high-profile assassination. azerbaijan firmly denies the allegations, stating its territory was not once used for such actions. The report follows heightened tensions after an Iranian drone strike on an Azerbaijani airport,which Iran blamed on a false flag operAtion by Israel.

A recent report, citing four sources familiar with the matter, alleged a previously unknown element in the relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan during the recent war with Iran .

According to the claims, Israel deployed dozens of commandos and Mossad operatives to operate out of secret bases in southern Azerbaijan. These operations reportedly extended beyond intelligence gathering to include drone assassinations targeting Iranian interests. One of the most pivotal assassocations of the war, which killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence chief Rahman Moghaddam in the opening days of the conflict, was allegedly carried out by a drone launched from Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan swiftly and unequivocally rejected the allegations.

A statement from the Azerbaijani goverment emphasized that the publication of such claims, based on anonymous sources without credible evidence and disregarding Azerbaijan's official position, runs contrary to the principles of objectivity,impartiality, and professional ethics in journalism. The statement reiterated that allegations suggesting Azerbaijan's territory has been used by any third country for military operations, inteligence activities, or other hostile purposes against another state are completely unfounded.

It stressed that Azerbaijan has never allowed, and will never allow, its territory to be used for such purposes. The Embassy of Azerbaijan, when reached for comment, also firmly rejected what it called "unfounded claims regarding the alleged use of Azerbaijan's territory for operations against third countries.

" According to the CNN account, Israeli commandos operating from southern Azerbaijan installed listening devices and other inteligence equipment to spy on Iran,beginning in mid-January. One Israeli base was located roughly 60 miles from the major city of Tabriz, which was targeted by Israel during the war. The report claimed the Israeli presence was initially supposed to be limited to a base intended to rescue downed airmen and refuel Israeli air force jets.

Notably, it suggested Azerbaijan may not have been aware of the expansion of operations beyond that original scope. The allegations surface against a backdrop of acute tension between Azerbaijan and Iran. Following the killing of Rahman Moghaddam on March 4,Iranian drones struck Azerbaijans Nakhchivan International Airport the next day. The attack was condemned in Baku and across the Middle East.

A popular Iranian Revolutionary Guard Telegram channel with over 500,000 followers claimed responsibility for the strike. The message asserted that the target was a section of the airport where "Zionist regime" and U.S. officers were planning attacks on Iran. The post boasted about the capabilities of the Arash-2 drone used, describing it as a warning shot to what it called the "mercenary regime" and the "traitor of Baku.

" In response, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivered a harsh denunciation of Iran, calling the airport strike an "act of terror" against Azerbaijan. He pointedly listed recent favorable acts Azerbaijan had performed for Tehran, including being the only head of state to visit Iran's embassy to pay respects to former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,who was killed at the beginning of the war.

Aliyev's rhetoric was sharp, suggesting the attack left an indelible stain on Iran's reputation and labeling Iranian actions as cowardly and shameless. He had previously said Iranians were "acting like vile and ungrateful people.

" Irans military, for its part, denied responsibility and blamed Israel, claiming it carried out a false flag attack to stir division between Azerbaijan and Iran. The incident prompted Azerbaijan to put its military on high alert, though subsequent diplomatic exchanges helped calm the situation. Military analysts have long speculated that Israel might be using Azerbaijan as a staging ground for operations against Iran,a notion that dates back to at least 2024.

The two countries established relations shortly after Azerbaijani independence from the Soviet Union and have found the partnership strategically indispensable. Azerbaijan supplies a significant portion of Israels oil and serves as a back-door entrance to the Muslim world for Israel, while Israel provides Azerbaijan with advanced military technology.

The report also notes thAt a U.S. diplomatic visit to Azerbaijan a few weeks before the beginning of the conflict, referred to as Operation Epic Fury, helped shore up the already warming U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship. This visit likely heightened Iranian suspicions that Azerbaijani territory was being used to facilitate attacks on Iran.

U.S.-Azerbaijani relations have reached an all-period high in recent months, with Washington playing a key role in brokering a preliminary peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia on terms heavily favorable to Baku. these developments contribute to a complex geopolitical landscape where claims and counterclaims about clandestine operations abound





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