Allan Grimson Jailed for Further 22 Years Over Navy Recruit Sex Offences

Former Royal Navy petty officer Allan Grimson, already serving life for two murders, has received 22 more years for sexual assaults on young recruits and a teenage boy.

Allan Grimson, a 67-year-old former Royal Navy petty officer from Portsmouth, Hampshire, who is already serving life for two murders, has been jailed for a further 22 years at Winchester Crown Court. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting three young naval recruits and a 14-year-old boy in the 1990s. The sentence was passed by Judge Paul Dugdale, who described Grimson as a continuing threat to the public.

Grimson was convicted after a trial this summer on 13 offences. These included the rape and indecent assault of a teenage naval rating, indecent assault charges against three other male complainants, and taking indecent photographs of the child victim. The offending dates from between February 1994 and November 1999.

Also read Royal Navy Captain Jailed for Sexual Assault on HMS Tyne

Allan Grimson Murder Convictions Shape Dangerousness Finding

Judge Paul Dugdale ruled that Allan Grimson remains dangerous under section 308 of the Sentencing Act, meaning he still poses a significant risk of serious harm to members of the public. The judge said the finding rested on Grimson's two previous murder convictions and the similarity between those killings and the current offences.

Grimson was jailed for life in 2001 for the murders of naval rating Nicholas Wright, 18, and Sion Jenkins, 20, a barman who had also served in the Navy. Wright, from Leicester, was killed on December 12, 1997, according to the case details. Jenkins, from Newbury, Berkshire, was killed between November 1, 1998 and December 18, 1999.

Advertisement

Grimson had invited the two young men back to his flat and killed them with a baseball bat after they rejected his sexual advances. Their bodies were dumped on two dates exactly a year apart in the 1990s, the court heard.

Judge Links Sexual Assaults to Urge for Serious Violence

Judge Paul Dugdale concluded that Grimson's psychology connected sexual assaults with an urge to inflict serious violence, a link he said was clearly evident in the late 1990s. The judge said the consequences of that link were so extreme that Grimson would always pose an underlying risk to the public.

In his remarks, Judge Dugdale said it was difficult to imagine anyone assessing Grimson as anything other than dangerous, given the comments Grimson made in interviews in 2000 and what nearly happened to the men he assaulted. The judge said it was extremely difficult for any court to accept that Grimson no longer posed a danger.

Grimson told police that one sailor he is now convicted of sexually assaulting was 'lucky to be alive'. He also said that if someone was going to rape somebody and get away with it, they should kill them. In earlier police interviews he said killing was better than sex and better than an orgasm.

Parole Eligibility and Prison Transfers After Charges

Grimson will not be eligible for parole until he has served 13 years of his sentence, which is three months before his 80th birthday. He will only be released on life licence if the parole board considers it safe, and if it does not, he will remain in custody for life.

Advertisement

Grimson had been eligible for parole from 2023 and had been moved to a category C prison. He was transferred back to a category B prison after being charged with the offences for which he has now been sentenced. He had been cleared to move to an open prison as a first step towards release.

Grimson denied the latest charges and claimed he was only standing trial as a 'tactic' to stop him being freed on parole. He wore a cream jumper in court and showed no emotion during the proceedings.

Navy Firefighting School Instructor Held Authority Over Recruits

Grimson met most of the complainants while he was an instructor at the Royal Navy Firefighting School on Horsea Island, Portsmouth, in 1999. The young men were naval recruits taking part in a course there, and the 14-year-old boy was the only complainant he did not meet in that setting.

The court heard that Grimson assaulted the victims in the same flat where he murdered his two other victims in Portsmouth. The court also heard he had been with the complainants at the Portsmouth nightclub Joanna's, the same venue where he had met his murder victims before taking them to his flat.

The court was told that Grimson's position brought him into contact with many young males in their late teens, over whom he exercised great authority by reason of his status. The judge's findings made clear that this authority was central to the abuse.