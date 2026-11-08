All-you-can-eat dining makes a comeback as Americans look for more bang for their buck

From Southern comfort food to Uzbek hot bars and Korean BBQ, these five all-you-can-eat buffet spots are fueling a massive U.S. dining trend.

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Psychologist explains what research showsBiology and aging may give women an advantage in tasting bourbon, expert saysKorean barbecue concepts are expanding across the United States, with an industry expert saying the trend is driven by evolving consumer preferences rather than challenges facing Tex-Mex cuisine. With grocery and restaurant prices climbing, Americans have a hearty appetite for all-you-can-eat and buffet-style dining.

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While major chains like Golden Corral often dominate the buffet landscape, the outlet highlighted five other spots offering everything from Southern comfort food and Uzbek specialties to Korean barbecue and BrazilianUnlimited servings cost $26.99, according to the Journal. Co-founder David Yun said the goal was to offer"something affordable" and evoke"the humble buffet that really brings you back to that memory.

" Tashkent's Uzbek hot bar, also in New York City, features dozens of prepared dishes, including plov, stuffed cabbage, manti dumplings and pastries. Customers pay by weight, unlike the all-you-can-eat buffets. The Journal reported that takeout containers typically cost $10.99 to $11.99 per pound. Central Asian cuisineKorean barbecue is growing in popularity, and KPot is one of the largest Korean restaurant chains in the country.

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For $5 extra, diners can do both, The Journal reported, noting that prices vary, from $36.99 in New York to $31.99 in Oklahoma City. Der Dutchman serves hearty, Amish- and Mennonite-inspired fare, including creamed chicken, meatloaf, baked ham and noodles with mashed potatoes.

It is among several famous heartland spots that often land on the country's best buffets lists and has"a good rocking-chair-on-a-big-front-porch type of vibe," one diner told the Journal.cost about $20 for adults, while breakfast was about $14 and included pancakes, biscuits and regional specialties such as tomato gravy and fried cornmeal mush, according to the outlet. : an unlimited Market Table with soups, salads, breads and Brazilian specialties, and the Full Churrasco Experience, which adds fire-roasted meats served at the table.

The Journal reported the Market Table at $20, with the full meat service costing about $30 more. Availability and prices can vary by location. The Brazilian steakhouse is a hit among Gen Z and has almost doubled its footprint to nearly 115 locations in the U.S. in the last four years, according to the Journal.