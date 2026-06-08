All the Ways Europe Is Ditching American Technology

A WIRED timeline shows how dozens of governments, companies, and other organizations across Europe are moving, or planning to shift, away from US Big Tech.

with American Big Tech. Well, sort of. Since the start of President Donald Trump ’s chaotic second administration last year, concerned governments and companies across the continent have accelerated plans to end theirof companies, governments, NGOs, and education establishments stepping away from US technology companies in favor of open source or local alternatives.

It is likely the tip of the iceberg.

“The aggressive policies by the Trump administration, attacking international law, as well as the EU and democratic principles, has led to several wake-up calls,” says Marietje Schaake, a non-resident fellow at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center and a former member of the European Parliament.the default search engine on its devices from Google to the French alternative Qwant. Thousands of workers in the French government—dubbed LaSuite—as officials aim to “break free” from dependence on American tech firms.

An open-source documents offering from more than a dozen European tech companies, called, is due to launch imminently. Cities across the Netherlands, France, and Germany are all moving away from Microsoft Office and Google Docs It’s not just productivity software, either.

The Dutch government is moving its code away from Microsoft-owned Github to itsdecided not to move its election data to Amazon’s cloud services, while the organization behind Belgium’s .be top-level domain has said it willWIRED gathered the publicly known instances of European entities abandoning US-based Big Tech.

(Click the arrows to scroll the timeline of instances below, or view them in this While many of the “digital sovereignty” plans were in place before the start of Trump’s second term, often cited as urgently driving the change is the fallout from USThe long list of Europe’s other concerns includes governments and companies not being in control of their own data; changing international relationships; dependence on tech from a small number of companies; potential access to data under the US CLOUD Act and FISA; and the closer-than-ever relationships between Big Tech firms and the Trump administration.

“Citizens, companies, and organizations are energized to take their digital future into their own hands,” Schaake says. “Untangled from billionaire interests as well as Trump’s policies. ”Are you involved with a European entity transitioning away from US-based tech? We'd like to hear from you.

Using a nonwork phone or computer, contact the reporter securely on Signal at mattburgess.20. Despite the enthusiasm, entirely unpicking Europe’s connections to US technology is probably an impossible task.

“US-based firms continue to dominate almost every layer of Europe’s digital stack,” one recent European Parliament report. From cloud computing and artificial intelligence firms to cybersecurity and mobile operating systems, Europe—and much of the world—is deeply intertwined with US-based technology firms.

The moves in Europe also risk inflaming already delicate relationships with officials in the Trump administration, who have: “We no longer have time to cheaply discuss the importance of digital sovereignty—given the geopolitical situation, we need to get from talking to doing. ”is a senior writer at WIRED focused on information security, privacy, and data regulation in Europe. He graduated from the University of Sheffield with a degree in journalism and now lives in London.

Send tips toFrance is already moving on from Zoom and Microsoft Teams in favor of homegrown alternatives. Other countries are quickly following suit. SpaceX IPO Filing Reveals Anthropic Is Paying $15 Billion a Year to Access Its Data Centers The long-awaited documents SpaceX filed with US regulators Wednesday included details about a lucrative deal to lend GPUs to a major AI rival.

The office was created a year ago and seemingly named for a far right European plan to expel minorities and immigrants from Western nations. It now works, a source says, with little to no oversight. Plus: Meta officially kills encrypted Instagram DMs, the Trump administration targets “violent left wing extremists,” leaked documents reveal Russia's school for elite hackers, and more. Some internet connectivity is returning in Iran after nearly 90 days offline, web monitoring groups say.

But it isn’t clear if the reconnection is permanent. GitHub is just the latest victim of TeamPCP, a gang that has carried out a spree of software supply chain attacks that has impacted hundreds of organizations. The Chinese company is adapting to the demise of Moore’s Law, which guides chip production. It could complicate US chip dominance.

CFTC chairman Michael Selig sat down with WIRED to discuss how the agency scours Polymarket and other prediction markets for illegal activity. Plus: Instructure’s Canvas ransomware debacle comes to a close, an alleged dark net market kingpin gets arrested, OpenAI workers fall victim to a supply chain attack, and more. Websites Can Now Spy on You Through Your Hard Drive





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