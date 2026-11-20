It was only a matter of time before they claimed the early-aughts trend for themselves.

It was only a matter of time before the teens came back to camo. In the last year or so, they’ve filled their closets with camo cargo pants, T-shirts, and sweat sets to the point that when 17-year-oldattended her camouflage-themed homecoming football game this fall, none of her classmates had any trouble wearing their camo best.

“I was like,, observed the same at his own camo-themed game and on spirit days when students at his private school “bust out fits that they think are really nice” — a.k.a. lots of camo. Teens wear the pattern on normal days, too: It’s common on the outfit-compilation TikTok accounts that have become popular at high schools from Like the resurgence of low-rise jeans and UGGs, the camo comeback gives the trend’s early-aughts origins a 2026 twist.

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Theare — you guessed it — even more mini. Pine attributes the pattern’s resurgence to Gen Z’s newfound infatuation with country music;is especially popular at her school.

However, Paris Hilton’s affinity for wearing camouflage Von Dutch trucker hats and skintight sweatshirts in the aughts probably edged the resurgence along. In fact, the teens these days don’t look too far off from teens of the 2000s: “Everyone’s tripping in the hallway with their camo sweatpants and UGG slides,” Pine says. The pattern itself has been resurrected in a few variations.

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There are the gray versions, which often feature a faded take on Realtree-esque gear. Annetta Solari, 19, describes it as a “bridgeway into camo for people who are starting to get into the pattern. ” There’s also a pink version for the girls who want something more feminine. In fact, Dairy Boy just announced it’s releasing an entire line dedicated to pink camo that will be available on November 27.

Those who have wholeheartedly embraced the trend are wearing true, unfaded camo — which is about as realistic as it gets when you’re buying baby tees and baggy sweatpants covered in foliage from Brandy Melville. While teen-loved companies such as Edikted, Urban Outfitters, and Abercrombie have all released their own variations of camouflage, it was Hollister’s pieces that came up with almost every teen I chatted with.

“They took camo and they just made as many different prints and designs as they could,” Pine says. The “cream camo” hoodie paired with the matching sweatpants is one of the most popular combinations, but Grey says the brand’s camo jersey is another favorite, especially on spirit days.

“They’re trying to have this very exact 2000s aesthetic,” says Solari. “It’s not my taste, but they definitely got onto that camo trend really quick. ” Instead, she prefers pieces with accents of camo or camouflage accessories, like handbags and water bottles. Phil Candito, a 19-year-old who goes to Southern Methodist University, saysThe verdict is still out on whether or not the trend will stick.

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Teens have been fickle about pattern-based trends of the past — I was still wearing my leopard-print sneakers when one teen told me leopard print was “so out” last year. Already, some variations of camo are out of favor: “Traditional camo, where it’s really green and dark brown. I’d say that’s out,” Grey says. But several of the teens I chatted with predict their peers will keep wearing the pattern through the end of the school year.

There are still camo pieces galore at Brandy Melville, and as Pine says, “Once Brandy Melville has it, you know almost everyone’s got to have it. ”is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutThe Best Items to Stock for Any Emergency, According to SurvivalistsYou'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.

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