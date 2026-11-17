Columnist Scott LaFee covers the educational and quirky health news of the week.

A WalletHub survey ranked Miami as the top foodie city in the United States. San Diego ranked 12th on the list. By informal definition, a “foodie” is someone with an ardent, curious or super-refined interest in food who treats eating and cooking not just as a basic necessity, but as a passion. True foodies will tell you it’s a life-calling — at every meal. WalletHub, a personal finance company, recently evaluated more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the “best foodie cities. ” They used metrics like the cost of groceries, the affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants, and the number of food festivals per capita.

The top 20 foodie cities were Miami; Portland, Ore; San Francisco; Seattle; Austin, Texas; Orlando, Fla; Tampa, Fla. ; Las Vegas; Sacramento, Calif. ; Denver; Atlanta; San Diego; Houston; Cincinnati; St. Louis; Pittsburgh; Los Angeles; San Antonio; Grand Rapids, Mich. ; and Richmond, Va.

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• St. Louis has the most gourmet specialty-food stores , 11.8 times more than Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest. • Miami has the most restaurants , which is 20.9 times that of Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest. • Portland, Maine has the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments, three times that of Jackson, Miss. , the city with the lowest.

• Orlando has the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops , which is 61.1 times as many as in South Burlington, Vt. , the city with the fewest. Eyeballs do not grow very much from infancy to adulthood. The diameter of the orb is 0.68 inches at birth, 0.79 to 0.83 inches at puberty and 0.94 inches in adulthood.

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Babies’ bigger eyes are a matter of proportion compared with the rest of the face and head. Bigger eyes in children also serve as an evolutionary trigger, say some scientists. Large eyes, high foreheads and small noses trigger an instinctive caregiving and protective response in adults, a feature often called “baby schema. ”If you had an overactive imagination in parts of Europe between 1750 and 1850, the prescribed treatment for your big head was skull compression.

A patient’s head was fitted into a heavy iron or leather helmet lined with tightening screws or adjustable plates that could apply increasing pressure to the skull. Sessions lasted from minutes to hours and were often repeated daily. People believed compressing the skull calmed disordered thoughts, reduced mental overstimulation and, well, physically contained the mind. In fact, the result was crushing headaches, bleeding from the scalp, permanent cranial deformation, and sometimes loss of vision or hearing.

The Major League Eating speed-eating record for whole turkey is 9.35 pounds in 10 minutes, held by Joey Chestnut. It was achieved “dry” because the speed-eating record for jellied cranberry sauce is 13.23 pounds in eight minutes and is held by Juliet Lee.

“I believe in making the world safe for our children, but not our children’s children because I don’t think children should be having sex. ”This week in 1875, the first U.S. patent for a dental mallet, or “Electro-magnetic Dental Pluggers,” was issued to William G.A. Bonwill of Philadelphia.

He used his tooth-filling device to drive gold into a tooth cavity, deriving the idea from observing the sounder of a telegraph key . The automatic tool was designed to be “manipulated as readily as the usual hand-tools. ” An electromagnet drives a mallet, then breaks the circuit to let the spring-loaded mallet return; the circuit closes, and the cycle repeats under the operator’s control.

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Many, if not most, published research papers have titles that defy comprehension. They use specialized jargon, complex words, and opaque phrases like “nonlinear dynamics. ” Sometimes they don’t, and yet they’re still hard to figure out. Here’s an actual title of an actual published research study: “Étude sur la pendaison.

”In the early 1900s, Romanian forensic scientist Nicolae Minovici wanted to know more about the effects of hanging beyond the obvious end result. So he hung himself up to a dozen or more times for up to 25 seconds with an assistant nearby. He survived all his experiments and published his study in the Library of Criminology in 1905, reporting that early symptoms of hanging include vision problems and ringing in the ears.b) sciatic nerve.

The sciatic nerve is the largest and thickest nerve of the human body; it is the principal continuation of all the roots of the sacral plexus. It emerges from the spinal cord in the lumbar portion of the spine and runs down through the buttocks and the back of the thighs. In Sweden, Adolf Frederick is known as “the king who ate himself to death.

” On the fateful night of Feb. 12, 1771, Frederick had an evening meal of lobster, caviar, sauerkraut, smoked herring, and champagne, topped off with 14 servings of his favorite dessert, semla, a traditional pastry dish he preferred served in bowls of hot milk. The king died of apparently fatal indigestion soon after.