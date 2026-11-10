All The Lifestyle, Wellbeing & Experience Picks R29 Loved In October

Gatekeeping isn’t in our vocabulary, so we’re here to share the wealth and highlight our favourite products, just for you, each month.

that’s changed our eight hours for the better. And gatekeeping isn’t in our vocabulary, so we’re here to share the wealth and highlight our favorite products that we've all personally tried and tested, just for you, each month.

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money.

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We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned moneyGet Started First Please submit your name and email address CONTACT ME WITH NEWS AND OFFERS FROM REFINERY29 * CONTACT ME WITH NEWS AND OFFERS FROM AFFIRM *Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned moneyI consider myself a pretty private person. I’m a journalist.

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