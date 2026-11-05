All the House districts that flipped in the 2026 midterm elections

Democrats won control of the House on Tuesday by flipping more than two dozen Republican-held seats, picking up perennial swing districts and seats that were once considered deep-red.

ranged from suburban areas in the Northeastern United States to areas of South Texas that were once viewed as increasingly GOP-friendly. , with Texas Republicans shifting several districts rightward at President Trump's behest, California Democrats moving districts to the left and several other states tweaking their House maps for partisan purposes.

Democrats notched several wins under the new maps, while the GOP's pickups have been more limited so far. : Democrat Fred Wellman unseated GOP Rep. Ann Wagner, who won by 12 points in 2024. Republicans tried to make the St. Louis-area seat slightly redder last year, but the new maps: Republican Rep.

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Victoria Spartz lost to Democrat J.D. Ford in one of several election night surprises. Spartz won reelection by just over 18 points in 2024. : The race between Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado for the open seat was not expected to be competitive, but the election forecasters moved the GOP-held seat toward Democrats in recent weeks.

Outgoing Rep. Andy Barr won it by 26 points two years ago. : Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, who was first elected in 2018, lost his race to Democrat Mitchell Berman.

A Democrat has not represented the district in more than 30 years. Steil won his last reelection by just over 10 points, outperforming Mr. Trump, and the: Teresa Benitez-Thompson will be the first Democrat to represent Northern Nevada in decades, after she defeated Republican David Flippo. The seat was left open by the retirement of longtime GOP Rep. Mark Amodei, who won by a nearly 19-point margin in 2024.

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana speaks to reporters outside the speaker's office at the Capitol on April 26, 2023.in 2022 after redistricting made the area more favorable to Republicans. The military-heavy district — which includes Virginia's Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach — has flipped parties four times since 2008.two-term Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden in a rematch in the highly competitive district that covers parts of the western and central areas of the state.in their third consecutive rematch.

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Miller-Meeks has a history of close races since she was first elected to Congress by a six-vote margin in 2020. Democratic Rep.

Elaine Luria of Virginia speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 19, 2022.in districts in the Northeast, including seats with a history of swinging from one party to another, and a competitive Pennsylvania seat that was held by an overperforming Republican for a decade.in the competitive district after he was absent from Congress from early March through most of June. It wasn't until his return that he, resulting in a lengthy hospital stay.

The district includes suburbs of New York City — and Mr. Trump's Bedminster golf club. : Five-term GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a moderate who broke with Mr. Trump on Iran and has a long history of surviving tough reelections,Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

: Eight-term Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga was defeated by Sean McCann, who will be the first Democrat to represent the Western Michigan districtGOP Rep. Tom Barrett in the swingy Lansing-area district. A progressive, Lawrence won the Democratic primary after two moderates split the vote.to Democrat Brian Poindexter in the northeastern Ohio district long held by Republicans.

Miller defied calls over the summer to end his campaign before a deadline that would have allowed Republicans to replace him on the November ballot: GOP Rep. Zach Nunn was unseated by Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott. The flips in Iowa mean the state will go from having an all-Republican House delegation to one with three Democrats and a single Republican.

Republicans in the Lone Star State redrew their House maps last year with the goal of picking up as many as five seats that were held by Democrats. Ultimately, one seat flipped to the GOP, and two red districts were captured by Democrats. The shifts coincided with a slate of statewide Democratic wins in Texas, which elected its first Democratic senator and governor in decades. : This was the only redrawn seat that Texas Republicans successfully flipped from Democratic hands.

Republican Jace Yarbrough defeated Democrat Dan Barrios in the Dallas-area district.in a heavily Latino part of South Texas that swung hard toward Republicans in 2024 but shifted back to Democrats this year, amidcontroversial Republican pro-gun personality Brandon Herrera. The district — which includes hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico border — was previously considered safely Republican, but it was left open after moderate Rep.

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Tony Gonzales Latin Grammy winner and Democratic candidate for Texas' 15th Congressional District, Bobby Pulido, speaks during a joint campaign event in Weslaco, Texas on Oct. 25, 2026. Voters in California approved their own redistricting plan after Texas redrew its maps, aiming at moving several California seats to the left. Democrats have picked up all five of the seats they had hoped to flip. GOP Rep.

James Gallagher, who had just won the Northern California seat in June after the death of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa. But redistricting made Gallagher's reelection bid an uphill climb. : Rep.

Kevin Kiley, a Republican-turned-independent who still caucuses with the GOP, lost to Democrat Richard Pan. Kiley's old seat, the 3rd District, was dramatically redrawn and won by an incumbent Democrat who previously held the 6th, netting the Democratic Party one seat.to Democrat Randy Villegas, making him the last of the House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to leave office.

It was made bluer in redistricting, but was viewed as Democrats' heaviest lift. : This district was shifted closer to Los Angeles and made much bluer, causing incumbent GOP Rep. Ken Calvert to move to another district while Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez shifted from elsewhere to the 41st. Sánchez easily defeated Republican Mitch Clemmons.

: Democrat Marni von Wilpert defeated Republican Jim Desmond in a now-much bluer district. The Southern California seat is currently heldRepublican Rep. David Valadao of California speaks during the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act on May 12, 2022. , marking the first time a Democrat has won the seat since 2010.

He defeated Republican Jennifer Balkcom, who entered the race less than 90 days before the election after GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards ended his campaign as heGOP Rep. Gabe Evans, two years after the Republican incumbent flipped the district red. The battleground district stretches northward from Denver.

: Democrat Ben McAdams won the newly drawn district, which encompasses Salt Lake City and its suburbs. After a lengthy legal battle, court-ordered redistricting produced one Democratic-leaning district in the state, giving the party its best opportunity in nearly a decade to flip one of the state's four House seats. North Carolina Democratic congressional candidate Jamie Ager greets a supporter at a Halloween campaign event on Oct. 31, 2026, in Asheville, North Carolina.

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