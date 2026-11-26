All the 'GTA' Games Ever, Ranked
From handheld free-for-alls to the newest groundbreaking title, here's all the franchise's entries, from worst to best.
Unless you’ve been locked in a bank vault somewhere for the last 30 years, there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of. Originally launched for PC and PlayStation in 1997, the series began as a solid commercial success for fans of edgy humor and shooters, before becoming a pop culture phenomenon in the early 2000s.
Today, it’s one of the most recognizable entertainment properties on Earth, transcending the boundaries of just gaming — with its’s influence on gaming and culture at large is its true legacy. The open-world crime saga has informed the way video games are developed; its cinematic tone nailed an old Hollywood flavor that earlier games could only vaguely emulate; the freedom of choice in how to play inspired imitators of all kinds, from kid-friendly fare to direct copycats chasing the violent gangster gameplay. became a touchstone for gaming as a concept.
Think of any movie or show where characters are playing video games; it’s very likely the visual depiction will be a crudely rendered clone of. A target of endless pearlclutching, politicians and advocates on both sides of the aisle have paraded the name as a leading cause of societal decay. To some, it’s a hedonistic simulacrum of sex and violence, encouraging players to indulge their darkest impulses.
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