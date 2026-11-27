'Grand Theft Auto VI' is first and foremost the epic story of Jason and Lucia, but it's also packed with celebrity cameos.

All the ‘GTA 6’ Celebrity Cameos: Jeremy Irons, Janelle James, John Leguizamo, Chloe Fineman and More Vice City Residents As ‘Hello Kitty’ Joins Thanksgiving Parade, Sanrio Execs Tease ‘Magical’ Warner Bros.

Animated Movie, Video Game Plans and 50-Year-Old Brand’s Gen Alpha StrategyVI” is first and foremost the epic story of criminal duo Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos , but the Rockstar Games title is packed with a sweeping cast of other colorful characters across the fictional Vice City.

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From credited actors like “SNL” alum Bobby Moynihan and “Widow’s Bay” star Stephen Root playing key recurring characters Cal Hampton and Brian Heder, to the hidden voice talents of “Weird Al” Yankovic and “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James as radio and podcast hosts,Laxman Utekar, Rajkumar Periasamy and Vishnuvardhan Set New Films With Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series ‘Ramayana’ Doubled Visitors at Kerala’s Jatayu Rock, Official Says as India Pitches Itself to Global Productions at WAVES Film BazaarQatar Is Forging Ahead With Film and TV Industry Plan, Undeterred by Regional Turbulence Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Billy Evans Writes Her an Emotional Thanksgiving Love Letter: ‘Our Most Beautiful Days Are Still Ahead of Us’