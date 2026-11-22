The film’s hair and makeup designer breaks down the transformations that connect a new cast to beloved and familiar characters from the original series.

reporter Kirbie Johnson goes behind the scenes of the buzziest movies and TV shows to reveal how the best wigs, special-effects makeup, and more are created.

For this edition, Johnson spoke withabout Glenn Close’s transformation into Drusilla Sickle, Elle Fanning’s young and eager Effie Trinket, and the subtle changes that connect Joseph Zada’s Haymitch to Woody Harrelson’s. Spoilers ahead.looks like it should have required hours of prosthetics. Shockingly, the exaggerated snatched effect was achieved with face tape alone.saga, Close embodies the Capitol’s enthusiasm for excess, her skin pulled so tightly that her lips seem to stretch across her face.

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But while the actor might have the film’s most conspicuous transformation, some of its most important beauty details are nearly imperceptible as they subtly hint at who these characters will become 24 years later. A tiny addition to Joseph Zada’s nose helps explain how his Haymitch becomes Woody Harrelson’s. A violet wig hints at the woman—the film’s hair, makeup, and prosthetics designer—started with side-by-sides.

“I’d pull up images of the actor's faces, the younger self and the older one, and I'll look into the eyes to see if I need to do a contact lens change so that matched,” says MacGowan-Spencer. “I'd look at the nose, at the mouth, at the expressions. I'll look at the hair to match it for the right color; hair is really important.

” In the Capitol, a person's look can tell you a lot about their past experiences and future motives. In the cae of Magno Stift, played by Billy Porter, he takes on a snake-like, reptilian aesthetic. While she had fun creating eccentric looks for the Capitol, MacGowan-Spencer was also tasked with creating looks for citizens of the districts. In Panem, a face can tell you what someone wants to be or what they have survived.

For example,Magno Stift brought an animal reference into the Capitol. His reptilian look included a straight wig, snake-inspired jewelry running from ear to nose, a press-on nose piece, silver nails, and custom green contact lenses. He was the only principal character whose natural eye color she changed. For the Capitol residents, MacGowan-Spencer started with music from the era in which the film is set: the Rolling Stones, Blondie, the Jackson 5, and Studio 54 disco.

“I base everything on music,” she says. No surprise there: She’s overseen some of the most popular music videos in the world, from Third Eye Blind and Oasis to the Backstreet Boys.

“What were they wearing? What is the vibe? ” It’s why everything from the graphic eye makeup to the voluminous hair has a late-’60s and ’70s vibe. Deep purples, oranges, browns, reds, pinks, and yellow makeup and hair colors are combined in ways that suited the time period.

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MacGowan-Spencer studied the production and costume departments’ mood boards, consulting with props and visual effects to figure out what hair and makeup could add to the world they were building.she knew that familiarity would have to come through quickly. Hair color, facial features, and silhouette could make the connection for the viewer before a character even said a word.

Below, the hair and makeup designer shares how she pulled of the trip back in time for some of the film’s most recognizable personalities. For Drusilla’s transformation, MacGowan-Spencer went straight to author Suzanne Collins’s description of the character in the book: skin pulled back with thumbtacks, suggesting “cosmetic surgery gone wrong. ” A full facial prosthetic application would have taken time that production didn’t have.

Instead, she reached for Hollywood face tape, a product often used to create a “natural” lift for actors onscreen and off. In this case, it was all about going for the extreme. Close wanted to push the envelope with her appearance. During the fitting, she asked for more tension in specific places, helping determine where the skin would pull and buckle.

“Glenn was really into it,” says MacGowan-Spencer. The tape pulled, lifted, and stretched Close’s face and nose, creating a strong visual differentiation from her own. Initially, small stars adorned Drusilla’s temples, but the day before filming, Close wanted to change direction to reflect the source material. MacGowan-Spencer sent a team member to the nearest hardware store for upholstery pins, which were then spray-painted and modified to remove the sharp points.

The finished decorations were then glued onto the skin. Close also requested fake teeth and a headdress, which we see in Drusilla’s first scene during the reaping in District 12. For the latter, MacGowan-Spencer created a 3D-printed raven, complete with feathers and claws, which she estimates took her about three days to make.

The result was deliberately predatory.

“She's wearing something taxidermied,” says MacGowan-Spencer. “She doesn't care, and she's proud of it. You know that's who she is, which is quite scary. ”The orange hue of Drusilla’s hair was also deliberate, chosen to stand out against both her yellow costume and District 12’s muddy, gray surroundings.

MacGowan-Spencer mixed references to 1970s London with a nod to the 1920s, designing a look that would announce Drusilla’s presence—and her sense of superiority—immediately.

“I wanted to really exude this power trip,” she says. With approximately five looks to create for Close, there was plenty of opportunity to play. Still, it was the taut, pulled skin that was essential to the character. As MacGowan-Spencer explains, the more they pulled, the more Drusilla’s lips broadened across her face, making her overall appearance highly unsettling.

Before Effie Trinket became the audaciously dressed woman audiences know through Elizabeth Banks’s elaborate wigs and makeup, MacGowan-Spencer imagined someone with creative ambition and less to work with.

“She hasn’t got that much money, but maybe she has one wig that she justThat idea helped guide conversations about blonde hair and a violet wash. Color would provide an immediate connection to the older Effie’s memorable wigs, while giving this version room to evolve. MacGowan-Spencer wanted the shapes of Fanning’s wigs to carry that connection, too, without simply reproducing Banks’s looks on a younger actor. , the legendary British model from the 1960s known for her spiky lashes.

MacGowan-Spencer leaned into graphic lines and arches around Fanning’s eyes, adding a little daisy detail. Subtle blush and lips balanced out the look.

“I still wanted her to be soft and pretty,” she says.in London. When asked which character was the most expensive to design, she said it was likely Effie, but that “it was worth every single cent. ”Proserpina Trinket, Effie’s sister. Described as magenta and puffy in the book, MacGowen-Spencer started there, then considered the shapes in the set’s mood boards.

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Joseph Zada’s Haymitch Grows Into Woody Harrelson—One Injury at a Time The resemblance between Zada and Harrelson gave MacGowan-Spencer a strong foundation. From there, she identified the small changes that would make the connection hold up. After making initial comparisons, she decided Zada’s hair color needed to better match Harrelson’s. Getting there took two stages, including highlights.

His curls served another purpose: Not only did they suggest an innocence that hasn’t yet been stripped away, but they were also a practical style to maintain through the arena scenes. One of Harrelson’s most noticeable features is his Roman nose, which has a prominent bridge and a slight curve or bump. Zada’s does not. That difference is addressed on camera inafter Haymitch gets into a fight.

After the scene in the arena, Zada wears a small prosthetic that echoes the bump on Harrelson’s nose—a tiny piece designed for quick application. MacGowan-Spencer also added a subtle indentation and scar. Zada also doesn’t have a natural gap between his two front teeth, another of Harrelson’s distinctive features. Again, this difference is reconciled on camera after the final fight scene.

And MacGowen-Spencer was in luck. Upon contacting her dental collaborator, Dominic Mombrun ofin London, about matching Zada to Harrelson, she discovered he had recently worked with Harrelson and already had material to reference, so the resulting dental pieces helped create the familiar gap. To play Caesar Flickerman, Culkin didn’t want to wear dental pieces. He also wanted to keep his natural hair color.

Working with those requests, MacGowan-Spencer found the resemblance to Stanley Tucci’s Caesar through the shape of the hair. She developed a rockabilly-inspired style, with a back-combed shape that suggested the character’s future silhouette. The additional flourish was a ’70s mustache. Culkin was initially against it, but a fitting helped sell him on the faux facial hair.

Together, the hairdo and ’stash gave him the game show host persona. His appearance is relatively restrained for the Capitol, but it accomplished what it needed to, especially given Culkin’s performance.

“I think he can pull it off just with the hair and the mustache,” MacGowan-Spencer recalls thinking. “And he did. ”natural curls, a discussion that began well before she arrived on set. MacGowan-Spencer spoke with Peak about her hair type, its condition, and whatwanted.

The team trimmed and conditioned her hair in advance so the curls would be ready for filming the following day, forgoing any type of wig The makeup followed that softness: dewy skin, a little bronze on the eyes, a soft lip, and subtle blush. It gives Lenore a different kind of beauty from the Capitol’s elaborately modified looks.with a side part. For Maysilee, she wanted to try a middle part and bangs.

The initial reference was Brigitte Bardot: a fringe, with volume toward the back of the head. Rather than relying on a haircut, MacGowan-Spencer had separate fringe pieces made for Grace. They also helped avoid repeatedly applying heat to the actor’s hair. The finished look combined the custom bangs with the braid Grace emphasized during their discussions about Maysilee’s look—a nod to Katniss Everdeen.

I left the screening deeply unsettled—there are many parallels to what we’re observing in the real world—yet still loved the film. The beauty is part of that discomfort: The Capitol can turn almost anything into something to admire, including an image as morbid as a dead bird worn proudly on someone’s head. The characters, of course, wouldn’t see the problem.

“To them, they think it’s subtle and elegant,” MacGowan-Spencer says. “But it could be quite frightening and over the top. ”Kirbie Johnson is an LA-based beauty reporter, on-camera host and producer, having spent nine years in the digital beauty and entertainment space. She hosts, a beauty podcast, and has produced 500+ beauty segments in her career, accumulating over 100M views by testing out the latest beauty trends and interviewing celebrities ...

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