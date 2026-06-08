All The Dark, Terrible, And Upsetting Things I Learned This Week

When she tried to leave, a violent struggle broke out inside his apartment.

Hi, I’m Crystal, a Senior Editor based in Los Angeles and creator of BuzzFeed’s “That Got Dark” newsletter.newsletter, BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of all things creepy, macabre, and horrible AF.

And if you looooove this kind of content, you shouldThe horrifying story that's been going viral of a woman who fell in a manhole in New York City...and died:A new fear for myself was unlocked this week: manholes.

In case you missed it, a woman in New York City recently died after she stepped out of her car andAnd, as if it couldn’t get worse, she died not just from injuries sustained in the fall, but also from what officials described as “scald burns” and “inhalational thermal injury,” meaning she was also burned by the intense steam underground.had likely knocked the manhole cover loose just minutes before she arrived, and the incident has sparked renewed questions about manhole safety across New York City. In 1998, a woman vanished after driving to a meeting in Hartford, Connecticut.

Years later, investigators would discover her remains hidden in a wooded area. She wasn't just anyone, though...she wasAt the time of her disappearance, Cusano was working as a sex worker on the side. When she failed to return home to pick up her twin 16-year-old daughters, her family knew something was wrong. According to prosecutors, Cusano had traveled to Hartford to meet a client named Gregory McArthur.

When she tried to leave, a violent struggle broke out inside McArthur's apartment. Prosecutors said McArthur killed her and used her own car to transport her body to a wooded area. The case remained a mystery for years until September 2000, when McArthur confessed while jailed in Massachusetts for an unrelated crime. He then led investigators to Cusano's skeletal remains.

In 2003, McArthur wasto 60 years in prison, bringing a definitive end to one of the strangest crimes ever linked to the world of rock music. In December 2013, 20-year-old Heather Elvis returned home after what appeared to be a perfectly normal first date. Shortly afterward, she received a phone call that would change everything. According to reports, Heather told a friend that a married man she'd previously been involved with had contacted her and wanted to meet.

A few hours later, she vanished without a trace. The next day, Heather's car was discovered abandoned at a remote boat landing in South Carolina, but Heather was nowhere to be found. Investigators soon focused on Sidney Moorer, the married man she'd been seeing, and his wife Tammy, who allegedly knew about the affair. Phone records, surveillance footage, and allegations of harassment would eventually place the couple at the center of one of South Carolina's most infamous missing persons cases.

Both were eventually convicted on kidnapping-related charges connected to Heather's disappearance , but neither was ever convicted of murder, because Heather has never been found. Long before Marilyn Monroe became Hollywood's most famous blonde bombshell, there was Jean Harlow. One of the biggest movie stars of the 1930s, Harlow was at the height of her fame when something started going terribly wrong.

While filming a movie in 1937, cast and crew reportedly noticed that she looked unusually tired, swollen, and ill. As her condition rapidly worsened, doctors discovered that her kidneys were failing. After collapsing during filming, Harlow was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. There, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she eventually slipped into a coma..

Her sudden death shocked Hollywood and fueled decades of rumors, but historians now believe she had been suffering from kidney disease for years.or the"Vampire of Hanover," Fritz Haarmann was a German serial killer who murdered at least 24 boys and young men between 1918 and 1924. Haarmann often targeted runaways and vulnerable youths around Hanover's train station, luring them back to his apartment with promises of food, shelter, or assistance.

He then killed many of his victims by biting through their throats before dismembering their bodies and disposing of the remains in the Leine River. The gruesome nature of the murders sparked widespread rumors that he had also sold some of the victims' flesh on the black market, though those claims were never conclusively proven. Convicted of 24 murders, Haarmann was executed by guillotine in Germany in April 1925.





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