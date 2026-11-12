All the characters being talked about in the Jensen Huang scandal

Jensen Huang's affair and Chinese spy claims have rocked Nvidia. From his family to US officials, here's all the people who have gotten tangled up.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is at the center of a scandal that has wrapped up many others. WeChat; Getty Images; Tyler Le/BIFollowing allegations of a Chinese spy plot, Nvidia is investigating if Huang was targeted.

One of the most powerful figures in Big Tech is caught up in a messy scandal that involves an affair, an alleged Chinese spy, and a wide array of characters. The Nvidia CEO on Sunday admitted to having an extramarital affair in a memo sent to Nvidia employees.announced the same day it was launching an investigation into whether Huang was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Affairs with Subordinate Kimberly Powell and Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

" The investigation came after The New York Times previously reported US intelligence officials believed a woman who had grown close to Huang — Alice Huang, a Chinese tech executive — was recruited to gather information for Beijing. The timeline of events goes back at least to the Spring but has ramped up in the past week, as has speculation about what the news means forThe Times published a separate piece on Wednesday that said Huang was involved in another affair, this time with Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell.

The Times reported, citing five unnamed company sources, that Huang and Powell were "captured on video being affectionate" at an Nvidia conference in March. Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO 21 October 2026, Berlin: Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during GTC Berlin. The U.S. chipmaker held its AI conference from October 20 to 22, 2026.

Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images, a company he cofounded in 1993 and has led through the generative AI boom, including its rise to the world's most valuable company.and apologized for being "unfaithful" to his wife. He said that, given the national security concerns surrounding the matter, he supported the Nvidia board in pursuing an investigation.

"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security," Huang said in a memo to Nvidia employees. A photo shows NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan released on June 7, 2024. Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERSis a Chinese tech executive who developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang.

The two are not related, despite having the same last name. She was an executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company and Nvidia customer. The New York Times reported last month that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang was acting as a spy for the Chinese government. It's unclear when Huang met Alice Huang, but the pair have been photographed together on several occasions.

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Last week, Huang told Bloomberg his dealings with Alice Huang had been business-related and "completely normal and not unusual.

"Kimberly Powell, Nvidia VP of healthcareThe Times reported on Wednesday that Huang had another extramarital affair, this time with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. The outlet, citing unnamed company sources, wrote that the pair were captured on video being affectionate toward each other at a San Jose hotel during an Nvidia conference in March.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Nvidia's board of directors was preparing to oust Huang from his role following the news of his affairs. Lori Huang, Jensen Huang's wifeLori Huang has been married to Huang for over 40 years. The pair met as lab partners in an electrical engineering class at Oregon State University. Lori Huang is the president of Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, a charitable organization founded by the couple in 2007.

Huang has praised his wife for supporting his work with Nvidia.

"Lori's been with me for a long time, our whole life," Huang told CNA, a Singapore-based outlet, in May. "She's been part of Nvidia every step of the way. "TOPSHOT - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media before departing from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida, on November 8, 2026. Rubio is travelling to France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, as pressure mounts over wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

This marks Rubio's first trip abroad since the Republican Party's sweeping losses in US midterm elections. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, has been caught up in the drama due to an alleged memo from earlier this year that warned about Huang's ties to a Chinese spy.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported Sunday that Rubio oversaw the drafting of a "highly classified memo" this Spring that warned about Huang's relationship with a Chinese spy. The Times said the memo was based on electronic surveillance of Alice Huang, who was under investigation regarding illegally sending Nvidia AI chips to China.

US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Trump said the FBI is looking into Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's affair with a woman who is reportedly suspected to have been a Chinese intelligence officer.

Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesTierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Imageshas had a positive relationship with Huang and has stuck by the executive through the scandal. Trump told reporters he called Huang on Monday to see how he was doing. He said the CEO told him he had "no idea" the person he was involved with was a Chinese spy.

The president also praised Huang and added he was "very confident that he'll be in good shape.

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"Madison Huang is Huang's daughter and an executive at Nvidia as senior director of product marketing for physical AI. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children," he wrote, adding, "To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done.

I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

" Bloomberg reported early Monday that Madison Huang had abruptly dropped out of an AI event happening in Seoul.had been asserting authority across the company's divisions, potentially to set herself up for a greater leadership role. Madison Huang, senior director of product marketing at Nvidia Corp., left, and Spencer Huang, director of product for robotics at Nvidia Corp., at a company event at the site of their planned campus in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Construction for the new campus, called Constellation, is expected to begin in the next couple of months, according to the company. Photographer: An Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesAn Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images Spencer Huang is Huang's son and also works as an executive at Nvidia as director of product management for robotics.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Head of Public Policy Communications for NVIDIA, John Rizzo, United States Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Paul Dabbar and Haddad Media CEO, Tammy Haddad attend a reception celebrating the release of Hemant Taneja's"The Transformation Principles" at The Jefferson Hotel on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for General Catalyst InstituteRizzo told The Times last week that Huang's dealings with Alice Huang were business-related.

"Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a C.E. O.'s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year," Rizzo said, as reported in the outlet. Tim Teter is an executive vice president and general counsel at Nvidia.reported Monday that the Commerce Department paused an investigation into Megaspeed, which was suspected of illegally sending Nvidia chips to China, and that it was transferred to the Justice Department.

The outlet reported the pause came after Teter reached out to Commerce employees about the case, claiming Jeffrey Kessler, who was a top official in the department, said it was okay. Jeffrey Kessler, US Department of Commerce official Jeffrey Kessler, under secretary of commerce for industry and security nominee for US President Donald Trump, during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Stephen Miran, President Donald Trump's pick to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers, called for an industrial policy centered on building up US defense capabilities. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesAl Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images Kessler was a top official at the US Department of Commerce as the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security, appointed by Trump last year.

Kessler got entangled in the Nvidia scandal when the Times reported Teter, Nvidia's general counsel, name-dropped him in an email to Commerce Department agents who were investigating Megaspeed. Joon Kim, partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The FDIC, a key US bank regulator, has been at the center of a political firestorm since law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton released a report detailing a toxic workplace at the regulator. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesAl Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Imagesto lead its investigation into whether Huang was targeted, the company said Tuesday. Kim, who joined the firm last month, was the acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2017 and 2018.

According to his firm, Kim's work focuses on "high-stakes litigation and enforcement, including internal investigations, white-collar criminal and regulatory defense, commercial litigation, arbitration, and crisis management. "Read the original article on