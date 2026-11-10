All the Boys Love Mandy Lane Gets December 15, 2026 Release Date

Lionsgate Limited announces a December 15, 2026 home media release for All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. The film joins the Vestron Video Collector's Series with new exclusive content.

Lionsgate Limited has officially confirmed that the cult horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane will be released on Blu-ray and Digital formats on December 15, 2026. This upcoming home entertainment drop is scheduled to be part of the prestigious Vestron Video Collector's Series. The distribution rights for this specific release are held exclusively by Lionsgate Limited.

Release Details and Exclusive Content

The forthcoming edition serves as number 42 in the Vestron Video Collector's Series lineup. Fans purchasing the physical media can expect to see fresh cover artwork created by artist Jennifer Dionisio. This visual update aims to attract collectors who follow the series closely.

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In addition to the standard movie presentation, the package includes previously released bonus features. A brand-new featurette titled Sun-Soaked Subversion will also be included in the set. This special extra material is available exclusively through Lionsgate Limited for this launch window.

Film Origins and Production History

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006. Despite this early debut, licensing issues prevented a wider theatrical rollout for several years. The movie eventually received a limited theatrical run in the United States in 2013 after these legal hurdles were cleared.

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The project was directed by Jeremy Levine, who later went on to direct films such as The Wackness, Warm Bodies, and Long Shot. Levine adapted the screenplay from a script written by Jacob Forman. The production team assembled a diverse cast to bring the story to life.

Cast Performances and Character Dynamics

Amanda Seyfried stars as Mandy Lane, a high school student whose rising popularity draws intense attention from male peers. The supporting cast features Michael Welch, Whitney Able, Edwin Hodge, Aaron Himelstein, Luke Grimes, Melissa Price, Adam Powell, and Peyton Hayslip. These actors portray the teenagers caught in the film's escalating conflict.

The narrative centers on a weekend gathering that turns deadly following a series of violent events. The plot begins after Mandy's best friend is bullied at a popular boy's pool party. This single incident triggers a chain reaction of violence that threatens everyone within Mandy's social circle.

Narrative Structure and Thematic Elements

The story moves into familiar slasher territory while focusing heavily on how others perceive Mandy. Teenagers face danger in an increasingly isolated setting as the mystery surrounding her character deepens. The film uses this suspense to drive the plot toward an unexpected ending.

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This approach allows the movie to explore themes of perception and isolation within the horror genre. The escalation of violence serves to highlight the tensions among the group. The final resolution provides a conclusion that diverges from standard genre expectations.