Score major savings on brands like Beats, Theragun, KitchenAid, Shark, Dyson, and more.

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The best deals will likely sell out fast, so you don't want to wait around. Plus, if you get your shopping donesince it offers all the tension-releasing power of the full-size TheraGuns, only in a compact, lighter design. Don't worry, it still has three diverse attachment heads to target every sore muscle and achy knot.that's basically a personal assistant on your wrist.

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Use it to answer calls and texts, track health metrics like sleep and heart rate, send emails, track workouts, set goals, contact emergency services if needed, and more!so you can listen to all your favorite playlists, podcasts, and meditations in crisp, clear audio quality for the ridiculously low price of just $34! While these don't have active noise cancellation, reviewers find they still block out background noise pretty darn well.