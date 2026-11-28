From Armani Beauty to YSL Beauty, we’ve found markdowns of up to 50 percent to shop all Cyber Week

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This Cyber Week, we’re not only grateful for plentiful food and time spent with friends and family, but also for well-deserved chill time to peruse the best Black Friday 2026 fragrance deals. Of course, there are plenty of worthwhile post-Thanksgiving price drops on. And for anyone looking to finalize their holiday surprises, we’ve spotted a number of body spray and eau de parfum sets from, and more to delight and surprise your friends and family.

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For some friendly shopping inspiration, keep reading for the best Black Friday 2026 fragrance deals to keep bookmarked through Cyber Monday. While you’re browsing the best Black Friday 2026 beauty deals, click over to Amazon’s fragrance section. You’ll find tons of excellent markdowns on scent staples likeNordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for beauty, with no shortage of the buzziest perfumes and colognes on sale for Black Friday for up to 30 percent off.