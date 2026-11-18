Tarik Skubal has met with the Mets, Dodgers, and Blue Jays, and will meet the Padres, as multiple reports indicate Steve Cohen is expected to go all in to sign the ace before the Dec. 1 lockout.

Tarik Skubal met the Mets on Monday in California. On Tuesday, he met with the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. At some point this week, he'll also meet with the San Diego Padres and perhaps a pair of mystery teams.

In less than two weeks, the owners will lock out the players, and there will be a freeze on everything in Major League Baseball: Signings, trades, offseason in-facility work, and correspondence between front offices and players. Whenever baseball does return, there is a possibility (we don't know how large of one, yet) that there is some form of a salary cap, meaning we might not see another contract that Skubal is on the precipice of getting.

Also read Mets' Starting Rotation Plans Slowly Take Shape After Tarik Skubal Update

Skubal Mets Blue Jays Contract Talks

Think something flirting with a decade-long contract and between $300 million and $400 million. The 29-year-old southpaw and his agent, Scott Boras, will look to make a decision within the next 12 to 13 days, and as things currently stand, all signs still point to the Mets winning these sweepstakes. Multiple reports remain steadfast that Steve Cohen is still the favorite to get Skubal's signature, with the biggest threat being the Toronto Blue Jays.

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Word going around is that Cohen is expected to be all in for Skubal. However, the issue is that at least three more teams may also be all in, or close to it. The Mets' resolve strengthened following the high-powered California confab attended by Cohen, Mets baseball president David Stearns, manager Andy Green, pitching coach Justin Willard and two more front office members.

The incumbent Dodgers, the Padres and Jays are all involved, each with their own pluses to sell the man most consider MLB's best pitcher. This is a role that the Blue Jays have often played in recent years. They heavily pursued Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Kyle Tucker. Each time, they finished as runners-up.

Blue Jays Tax Implications Skubal Offer

Part of it has to do with Canadian ballplayers having to pay higher taxes, meaning the Blue Jays would have to blow other American clubs' offers out of the water. The feeling is that the AL East club is willing to do that, especially since they feel they are just one or two pieces away from getting back to the squad that won the pennant in 2025.

The problem is that Cohen can go toe-to-toe with any opposing spending spree, especially if he wants a player bad enough. The Mets need starting pitching, and president of baseball operations David Stearns has made it crystal clear that they are going to be in the market for top-end reinforcements.

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Mets Stearns Record Pitcher Contract Skubal

It does not get better than Skubal, meaning Stearns will likely annihilate his previous record of the largest contract given to a pitcher, which was three years, $75 million to Sean Manaea two winters ago. Meanwhile, the Dodgers appear to be sitting back at the moment, which possibly indicates that they are not willing to add another mega-contract to what is already the highest payroll in baseball.

Due to their wherewithal and obvious need, the conventional wisdom has the Mets as the logical favorite for the pitcher who's expected to receive a record contract by the Dec. 1 lockout. These superstar derbies usually are won by the highest bidder, but that's not always the case. The Mets have a mixed record in these pursuits, although they did win the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the derby closest to this one, as it involves an MLB superstar in his prime.

That bodes well for the Mets, who should get an answer on theJoe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade.

His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.corridor on section of Brooklyn's Flatbush AvenueThe temper of the sky: Charles Burchfield at the Whitney 'The Nature of Color' at the American Museum of Natural History shows how everyone see the world in their own wayBrooklyn Paper