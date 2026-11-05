All's Fair Season Two Criticized as Worst Show of the 21st Century

Critics label Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'unspeakably atrocious', yet fans find it entertainingly bad as season two debuts on Disney+.

Television critics have universally panned the second season of All's Fair, branding the Ryan Murphy -produced legal drama the worst show of the twenty-first century. The series, which features Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close as divorce lawyers, has received scathing one-star reviews from major publications despite its previous success on streaming platforms. While the first season debuted with frosty reactions, it still managed to become Hulu's most-watched scripted series debut in three years, securing an immediate renewal before this new chapter.

Critical Reception of Season Two

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan awarded the latest episodes a single star, describing the legal drama as absolutely ludicrous. She noted that from Glenn Close appearing in pleather to unverified rumors involving Bruno Mars, the show lacks seriousness. However, Mangan conceded that viewers might find some enjoyment if they squint hard enough, suggesting the show is groping its way into so bad it is good territory compared to its zero-star debut.

Also read All's Fair Season 2 Premiere: Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy's Hulu Drama Returns

The Telegraph's Ed Power delivered an even harsher verdict, calling the series unspeakably atrocious. Power questioned why world-class actresses like Glenn Close and Naomi Watts would agree to star in what he views as a surrealist LA fever dream. He suggested that the show might qualify as the worst television series of the twenty-first century, drawing a stark contrast to Watts' earlier acclaimed work in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive.

Cast and Creative Direction

All's Fair follows an all-female group of divorce lawyers, starring Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts. Created by the American Horror Story founder Ryan Murphy, the show has faced significant backlash regarding its tone and execution. The first season was heavily criticized for Kim Kardashian's acting performance, with The Times' Ben Dowell comparing her acting abilities unfavorably to historical figures.

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Jonathon Wilson of Ready Steady Cut offered a nuanced perspective, noting that the series remains impressively terrible even when graded on the Ryan Murphy curve. Wilson highlighted a key difference in the second season: the show has totally given up pretending to be a semi-serious drama about California divorce lawyers. He described the result as a thoroughly demented and entertainingly unpredictable affair, acknowledging its shift away from traditional legal procedural expectations.

Glenn Close previously defended Kim Kardashian's performance during the first season, expressing surprise at her seriousness of intent despite the stiff acting. This defense stands in stark contrast to the current wave of negative criticism surrounding the show's second iteration. The cast's involvement in such a widely panned production continues to generate significant discussion among entertainment journalists and viewers alike.

Viewing Options and Audience Reaction

The first three episodes of All's Fair's eight-episode season two were released on Disney+ on Wednesday. New episodes are scheduled to arrive every Wednesday, allowing viewers to track the show's reception in real-time. An early viewer review on Rotten Tomatoes simply branded the show horrible, reflecting the general sentiment among critics and some audience members.

The Daily Mail's Christopher Stevens recalled his experience with the first series, calling it the most skin-crawling, gut-squelching, teeth-grinding shovel full of TV ordure he has ever seen. Despite these negative descriptions, the show maintains a cult following that finds value in its absurdity. The debate continues over whether All's Fair is genuinely as bad as critics claim or if it serves as an entertaining guilty pleasure.

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The Telegraph's Ed Power was slightly warmer regarding the first season, describing Ryan Murphy as the high priest of tacky, tasteless television. He noted that the creator had outdone himself with a show of mind-bending horror sure to trigger nightmares in unsuspecting viewers. This historical context adds to the current narrative, as the show attempts to balance its disastrous critical reception with commercial viability and fan engagement.