All's Fair Season 2 Premieres on Hulu Despite Critic Backlash

Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair returns for season 2 on November 4, aiming to retain its massive global viewership despite a dismal 6% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics.

Kim Kardashian is returning to the small screen with the second season of her legal drama series All's Fair, which officially premiered on Wednesday, November 4. The new episodes are now available for streaming on both Hulu and Disney+, marking a significant moment for the reality star who has ventured into scripted television production.

Despite receiving one of the lowest critical scores in recent television history with a mere 6 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes during its debut, the show has secured a renewal and continues to draw massive audiences. The third installment of this sophomore effort drops this week, inviting viewers to judge whether the series can overcome its previous reception and find redemption in its storytelling.

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Critical Reception Versus Streaming Success

All's Fair stands as a unique case study in modern entertainment where critical panning has not hindered commercial performance. The first season launched exactly one year ago on November 4, 2025, and immediately skyrocketed to the top of the global viewership charts on Hulu and Disney+. Industry analysts note that the show defied the typical trajectory of critically acclaimed series by prioritizing broad appeal over critical consensus.

The initial run of the drama attracted 3.2 million views within its first three days on the platform. This strong debut marked Hulu's biggest original series launch in three years at that time, demonstrating the immense pull of the Kardashian brand and the Ryan Murphy production name. Social media platforms also amplified the controversy, generating millions of impressions that kept the show in public discourse regardless of negative reviews.

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Stakeholder Positions and Creative Team

Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the series alongside Kim Kardashian, has maintained his vision for the project despite harsh feedback from major industry publications. Critics have compared the aesthetic to Instagram Reels stretched to episode length, while others described the acting as stiff and affectless. However, the creative team appears focused on maintaining the high-energy conflict that defines the narrative structure.

The cast includes high-profile actors such as Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts, who play rival attorneys and law firm partners. These established performers anchor the fictional world of Allura Grant, portrayed by Kardashian, and her legal battles. The presence of these seasoned actors suggests an attempt to elevate the production value even if the writing receives mixed reactions from professional reviewers.

Audience Scores and Viewer Engagement

While professional critics gave the debut season a 6 percent score, the audience reaction was notably more favorable with a 65 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This disparity highlights a divide between traditional review aggregators and the actual consumer base that engages with the content. The higher audience score suggests that many viewers found the drama entertaining despite the technical flaws identified by experts.

This gap between critic and audience opinion creates a complex environment for the second season. The production team must navigate the challenge of keeping the initial social media frenzy alive while delivering a polished product that satisfies the core fanbase. The question remains whether the writers will adjust their approach based on the backlash or double down on the formula that generated the initial viral interest.

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Real World Impact and Future Outlook

All's Fair season 2 faces the distinct challenge of maintaining the viewership numbers achieved during the hype-driven premiere of the first season. With the initial shock value worn off, the show must rely on narrative momentum to keep audiences engaged across the new episodes. The stakes are high for Hulu and Disney+ as they look to reclaim the number one worldwide spot on their streaming platforms.

The upcoming episodes will continue the core conflict between Kim Kardashian's character Allura Grant and her rival Carrington Lane played by Sarah Paulson. Tension within Grant's own law firm involving partners Liberty Ronson and Emerald Greene adds another layer of complexity to the plot. As the series unfolds, it is nearly guaranteed to remain one of the most talked-about shows online this week, driving continued engagement across digital channels.