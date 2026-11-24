All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons has been medically cleared to return from knee injuries and intends to play Wednesday when the Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons has been fully cleared to return from the knee injuries that have sidelined him for nearly a year and intends to play Wednesday night when the Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams.

The news came after Parsons met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the Dec. 29 surgery to repair a torn ACL and torn meniscus in Parsons' left knee. Parsons had stopped short Monday of declaring himself ready for the matchup, saying during a post-practice media session that he still needed to speak with Dr. ElAttrache.

Also read Micah Parsons Returns for Packers in Thanksgiving Eve Showdown with Rams

Micah Parsons Cleared To Play

After receiving final medical clearance in that meeting, Parsons said he is eager to play in his first game since he was injured in a Dec. 14 loss at Denver last season. I am just so focused. I am so locked in on what is ahead of me, Parsons said. Parsons still needs to be activated from the physically unable to perform list by Wednesday in order to play against the host Rams, who also enter at 6-4.

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With the Packers at 6-4 and fighting for an NFC playoff spot entering the final seven games of the season, Parsons knows how critical the game is. I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and to myself, and what it means for playoffs, Parsons said. And if I can be out there, I want to be out there. We have only got seven more games left, so I want to capitalize on all those if I can.

The Packers did not win another game the rest of last season after Parsons went down, finishing on a five-game skid that included an NFC wild card playoff meltdown against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay enters the week ranked 12th in the NFL in total defense at 321.8 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense at 22.1 points per game.

Packers Stats And Team Reaction

The Packers are tied for seventh in the league in sacks with 29 and rank second in takeaways with 20. Parsons had 12 1/2 sacks last season for the Packers after they acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys at the end of training camp. His teammates are excited about his return. I think it is only going to make us better, safety Javon Bullard said.

With No. 1 on the field, we are a better team. We are a better defense. He is going to up everybody else's game, and we are going to up his game. I think that is what makes this defense special.

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Parsons Snap Count Uncertain

It is hard to say how much Parsons will play against the Rams. Last year, when he made his Packers debut in a season-opening win over Detroit, Parsons played 30 of 67 snaps, or 45 percent, after doing very little in training camp and joining the roster just nine days before that game.

I think once I am in the zone, I am in the zone and people do not really mess with you when you are in a zone, Parsons said when asked whether he would adhere to limits on his snaps. I think where we are at in the season, like I said, every win matters. So I am into that mind state, preparing for more and doing more than what my job requires.

Gannon Plans Maximize Parsons Impact

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he plans to use Parsons in a way that will maximize his impact. Obviously, when you have very talented players, you want to highlight them and put them in good positions as much as we can to impact the game, Gannon said. And understanding a player of his caliber, people are going to play you different. The game is the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup and will stream on Netflix.