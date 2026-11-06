All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Confirmed for 2027 by Director Lee JQ

Director Lee JQ confirms All of Us Are Dead season 2 editing is complete. The zombie horror series returns in 2027 after a five-year hiatus following its 2022 debut on Netflix.

The highly anticipated second season of the South Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead has finally moved forward in its production timeline. After nearly five years without significant updates since its initial premiere in January 2022, director Lee JQ confirmed that the editing process for the sequel has officially wrapped up. This milestone marks a significant turning point for the franchise, which became a massive global streaming hit on Netflix.

Production Update and Release Timeline

Director Lee JQ took to Instagram to share the latest status of the project with fans who have been waiting patiently for more details. In a recent post, the director revealed that the post-production phase is complete and concluded the message with a definitive statement about when viewers can expect to see the survivors again. He explicitly stated that he will greet the audience in 2027, providing the first concrete clue regarding the premiere date for the highly requested second season.

Also read Toyota Quietly Gave The 2027 Toyota RAV4 PHEV A Big Upgrade

The original series, which premiered in January 2022, was based on the webtoon by Joo Dong-geun and quickly gained a dedicated international following. It follows a group of high school students who must fight to survive a deadly zombie outbreak that engulfs their school. The show was a major success for Netflix and earned a renewal for a second season in June 2022, but progress on the new episodes remained largely undisclosed to the public for several years.

Origins and Critical Reception

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean action and adventure drama that centers on a high school overrun by a zombie virus outbreak. The narrative focuses on the students, who face an unprecedented crisis and must navigate survival while combating the threat of becoming part of the undead horde. The series was created by Chun Sung-il, JQ Lee, and Kim Nam-su, blending horror with intense survival drama elements.

Advertisement

The show received strong critical reception, earning an 8 out of 10 rating from audiences and a 9.3 out of 10 score from critics. It is rated TV-MA for its graphic content and intense horror themes. The cast delivered compelling performances as they portrayed teenagers struggling for life against overwhelming odds, creating a tense and emotional viewing experience that resonated with fans of the genre worldwide.

Creator Roles and Story Continuity

The creative team behind the series includes writers such as Chun Sung-il, who played a key role in shaping the narrative structure of both the first season and the upcoming second season. Director JQ Lee brings his visual style to the action sequences and horror elements, ensuring that the transition from the webtoon source material remains faithful while expanding the story for a live-action format. Kim Nam-su also contributed to the creative development of the series.

The confirmation of the editing completion by Lee JQ suggests that the production is in its final stages before release. This update addresses the long silence from the studio regarding the sequel's progress. Fans who have been tracking the development of the show can now look forward to a specific year for the premiere, rather than waiting for vague promises of an upcoming release date.

What Comes Next for the Franchise

With the editing process finished, the focus now shifts to the distribution and marketing strategies Netflix will employ to launch the second season in 2027. The original series established a strong fanbase that is eager to see what happens to the surviving students after the events of the first season. The long gap between the premiere and the sequel has only heightened anticipation for the return of the zombie threat.

Advertisement

The confirmation also highlights the successful longevity of the franchise. From its debut in 2022 to its planned return in 2027, All of Us Are Dead has maintained relevance in the crowded streaming landscape. The involvement of the original creative team, including director Lee JQ and writer Chun Sung-il, ensures continuity in tone and style. Viewers can expect the same high-stakes survival drama that made the first season a global phenomenon.