All of the winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

Images: Cats: The Jellicle Ball The Balusters Two Strangers ended the night with six awards, including Best Revival of a Play and a Best Featured Actress win for Laurie Metcalf.taking Best Musical.

In a bit of a fun sequence of events, Shoshana Bean took home the award for Best Featured Actress for her performance inwhen that show transferred to Broadway. Now, both Broadway vets are first time Tony winners. In the press room after his win, Ehrenreich spoke about making theater more accessible outside of New York City, not just in Los Angeles, where he has a theater company, but everywhere.

He called for making the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library open to the public, and for filming more Broadway productions, not just so people can see them more easily, but so the show have more opportunities to make money and thus lower ticket prices. Both good ideas, if you ask us!





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