All of Kim Kardashian’s Gucci looks from the Monaco Grand Prix: Skintight leather, a peekaboo thong and more

The reality star cheered on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton from the Ferrari paddock this weekend in a rotation of custom looks by the Italian fashion house.

Kim Kardashian wore four head-to-toe Gucci outfits at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where she cheered on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton . The Skims mogul, 45, wore the Italian house exclusively across three days at the Monaco Grand Prix, where she cheered on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton from the Ferrari paddock.

Hamilton, 41, finished second on Sunday,For race day Sunday, Kardashian stepped it up in a custom cream Gucci dress with an open back and a single off-the-shoulder sleeve. For race day, Kardashian raised the bar in a cream-colored asymmetric backless dress — a custom piece based on a red version from the brand’s resort collection. She finished the look with Gucci stiletto pumps and oversize purple-tinted metallic-framed sunglasses.

After the race, Kardashian celebrated Hamilton’s finish on a yacht in Gucci’s backless thong dress, which Kate Mossin February to close the first runway show from creative director Demna. The look is a nod to the Tom Ford-era G-string that debuted on the house’s spring 1997 catwalk. Kardashian’s all-Gucci weekend comes as the fashion house deepens its ties to Formula 1.

The Italian brand recently announced a partnership with F1 team Alpine, with the team set to race as “Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team” beginning in 2027. Hamilton, meanwhile, drives for team Ferrari, meaning Kardashian was repping one of her boyfriend’s future rivals on the grid.after a romantic weekend at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

They went public at the Super Bowl later that month and made the relationship Instagram-official in April, when Hamilton posted a video of them cruising in a Ferrari F40 at a Tokyo racetrack. Kim Kardashian wore four head-to-toe Gucci outfits at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where she cheered on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. For race day Sunday, Kardashian stepped it up in a custom cream Gucci dress with an open back and a single off-the-shoulder sleeve.





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