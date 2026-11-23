Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “All of a Sudden” explores emotional connections at the end of life.

The movies have been talking since 1927, but they all too rarely have anything to say. However snappy or poignant, the dialogue in most films is merely functional, defining characters or serving the plot but failing to convey thoughts or experiences.

There have always been fortunate exceptions, whether in the classic Hollywood films of Joseph L. Mankiewicz and Preston Sturges or, more recently, in the work of such writer-directors as Spike Lee, Whit Stillman, and Miranda July, whose language seems to burst off the screen. Another filmmaker in that category is the Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, whose Oscar-winning 2021 drama, “Drive My Car”—a nearly three-hour movie centered on a theatre director staging “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima—brought him to overdue international prominence.

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Hamaguchi’s teeming, ardent, and occasionally frustrating new film, “All of a Sudden,” which runs about three and a quarter hours, also pivots on a stage performance, and, like “Drive My Car,” it’s filled with good talk—but “All of a Sudden” takes talk to a higher level by making it the movie’s very subject. Most of the action takes place on the outskirts of Paris, at an elder-care facility bearing the bitterly ironic name the Garden of Freedom.

Its passionate and visionary director, Marie-Lou Fontaine , is commuting home one day when she encounters a trio of Japanese visitors: a lively theatre director named Mari , an older actor named Goro , and Goro’s adolescent grandson, Tomoki , who’s severely autistic. Marie-Lou is in the process of converting the facility’s treatment program to a method called Humanitude, which seeks to engage residents’ emotions and faculties, even when they’re diminished by conditions such as dementia.

But the retraining of staff has proved demanding, and some employees are resisting or threatening to quit. Marie-Lou’s nerves are frayed, and her second-in-command, the calm and steady Olivier , expresses concern.

To take a break, Marie-Lou goes to see a play that Goro and Mari are putting on: a one-man show, in Japanese with French captions, in which Goro reflects on society’s approach to the mentally impaired, with a view toward humane care and the breaking down of institutional boundaries. During a Q. & A. following the play, Marie-Lou raises her hand and asks a question—in Japanese.

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Mari responds, also in Japanese, and in their loftily philosophical exchange Mari confesses something that hasn’t yet been made public: she has terminal cancer and has already outlived her prognosis. When, at an audience member’s request, Mari begins to translate her remarks, Goro jumps in to prevent it.

From the tone of the women’s voices alone, he says, it should be clear that they were discussing a deeply serious matter. By the time of the two women’s intimate public talk, the movie is already imbued with the verbal music of negotiation and confrontation, of intellectual purpose and personal passion communicated even in formalized workplace settings .

At the care facility, Humanitude training and the conflicts that it sparks are observed—and, above all, heard—at length and in detail, and the dialogue is imagined as fully and finely as Mari’s confession. If a script is a libretto, the actors virtually sing it, and Hamaguchi often stages their language like an opera, giving the talk a distinctive visual identity.

When Marie-Lou and Mari meet up right after the show, for instance, they chat as they walk together, in a long and graceful tracking shot, along the edge of a wood-planked esplanade in Paris’s grand, modern national-library complex. The implicitly academic locale, absent the ornamental splendors of the city’s central districts, provides a symbolic underpinning to the women’s conversation, which soon turns to the subject of Marie-Lou’s anthropological studies.

She explains that her master’s in Japan focussed on a trend, in modern capitalist societies, toward lower childbirth rates and an aging population. The root cause, she says, is the encroachment of work on free time. Sure enough, the pair’s wanderings are soon interrupted when Marie-Lou gets a call from the care home, summoning her to work an overnight shift owing to a staffing emergency.

At that moment, Marie-Lou makes a fateful offer: she brings the fruits of her leisure into the workplace, inviting Mari to come with her to the facility for the night shift, so that they can keep their conversation going. There’s a reason to prioritize their time together: though ostensibly in good shape, Mari has been warned that she might go downhill “all of a sudden” and die within months or even weeks.

Her condition seems both to condense the movie’s sense of time and to dilate it, combining a desperate urgency with a sense of wonder at how much can happen in such a brief span. The centerpiece of the night shift is a long scene in an empty staff room, where Mari, who studied philosophy at the Sorbonne, commandeers a whiteboard and gives Marie-Lou a spontaneous, extended lecture in political theory.

She defines capitalism in terms of its boundaries and exclusions; she posits its shrinking circle of inclusion and the systemic collapse that therefore looms. Like most totalizing explanations of society, hers may be flawed, but it gives off fascinating and generative ideas. It also provides something of a macroscopic version of the troubles that Marie-Lou faces in running the home: how to reimagine its systems and break down the barriers between professional norms and emotional lives.

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Later, as Mari’s health declines, Marie-Lou asks her to move into the facility and serve as its artist-in-residence, involving the home’s occupants and staff in techniques, exercises, and affective principles that she uses in the theatre. It’s no spoiler to say that the results prove transformative, going past Humanitude into new realms of humane care.

Hamaguchi delivers vivid portraiture of a wide array of characters, foremost among them the poised, austere Goro, who’s a steadfast artist to the tips of his fingers and also a consequential visitor to the care home. Tomoki, his grandson, is playful, exuberant, and an enthusiastic occasional participant in his grandfather’s performances. Sophie , a long-serving nurse, is a grimly consummate professional—and Marie-Lou’s main opponent in the Humanitude project.

Several young “animateurs,” or activity organizers, including Damien and Vanessa , are attempting to bring their own humane innovations to the home, such as assemblies at which residents and staff members are put in the spotlight. These stagings, featuring family members’ often conflicting reminiscences, can sometimes turn joltingly hostile, but they nonetheless tease out surprising aspects of personality, even in characters unable to give voice to it themselves.

Yet Hamaguchi approaches Marie-Lou and Mari differently, in ways that both reflect his aesthetic premise and reveal its limitations. Early in their acquaintance, the women pose to each other a crucial question: “Who are you? ” Yet, as much as they talk, they hardly answer. What’s missing from their conversations is any touch of the ordinary.

Their dialogue is, at times, so elevated and abstract—and, at others, so practical and declarative—that it leaves no room for chitchat, for mention of friends or family, books or music or movies, TV shows or what’s in the news. The elisions come off not as an accident but as an artistic strategy. A spare apartment belonging to Marie-Lou is essentially a monastic cell, and she has no discernible connection to her neighborhood.

Her total commitment to her work is matched by that of Mari, who seems similarly unanchored and unburdened by any personal matters, as if such effacement signified a higher state of being. The two women are presented as pure minds taking the form of bodies, giving philosophical specificity to the habit of calling a bond such as theirs platonic love.

For all its intellectual fervor and dialectical intensity, Hamaguchi’s story of an ideal friendship and its near-utopian power often substitutes virtue for daring. His operatic method found its zenith in his five-hour-plus “Happy Hour,” from 2015, an expansive and intimate rendering of four women’s longtime friendships. His film “Evil Does Not Exist,” from 2023, pushed realistic portrayals of a village community to a breaking point of visionary obsession.

But “All of a Sudden” ultimately remains on the near side of dramatic convention and realistic moderation; Hamaguchi more vigorously depicts obsession than he embodies it in images. One of the founding acts of modern cinema is Éric Rohmer’s 1948 essay “For a Talking Cinema,” in which he foresaw the invention of a new style specific to the still young technology that would yield an “avant-garde worthy of the name.

” In yoking his own style of talking cinema to a moralizing principle, Hamaguchi has bent it toward a familiar traditionalism. ♦