All In The Same Boat Casts Dominic Cooper, Stephen Fry and Rupert Everett

Dominic Cooper, Stephen Fry, Rupert Everett and Finn Cole star in All In The Same Boat, a drama about the MV Norland ferry sent to the 1982 Falklands War.

Dominic Cooper, Stephen Fry, Rupert Everett and Finn Cole are set to star in All In The Same Boat, a comedy-drama that recounts the true story of a British passenger ferry sent to the Falklands War in 1982. The casting announcement also outlined the film's plot, its writing team and its planned production schedule.

The comedy-drama blends its wartime setting with a heartfelt story about people thrown together by circumstance. The film is written and directed by David Stoddart, and Christopher Simon of New Sparta Productions is producing the project.

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Falklands War Ferry Story Behind the Film

In 1982, the civilian ferry MV Norland and its crew were requisitioned to carry nearly 1,000 paratroopers to the Falklands War. The official synopsis describes the situation as a forced cohabitation in very close quarters.

According to the synopsis, that arrangement is at first chaotic. Wendy and Frankie, two flamboyant gay stewards, face hostility from the soldiers on board the ship.

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As the ship heads south, Wendy's piano nights become the heart of the vessel. The synopsis says those evenings slowly forge an unlikely bond between the soldiers and the crew.

The screenplay is co-written by Warren Fitzgerald and Tom Williams. It is based on real events chronicled in Fitzgerald's book All in the Same Boat: The Untold Story of the British Ferry Crew Who Helped Win the Falklands War.

Cast Roles and Their Previous Credits

Dominic Cooper will play Frankie, Stephen Fry will play Captain Ellerby, and Rupert Everett will play Commander Esplin-Jones. Each of these casting choices places an established British performer at the center of the ship's story.

Dominic Cooper previously appeared as young Howard Stark in several MCU projects. Stephen Fry's previous credits include The Hobbit, Wilde and The Sandman, among other notable projects.

Rupert Everett has starred in films such as My Best Friend's Wedding and Shakespeare in Love. Finn Cole will play paratrooper Trevor, and Cole is best known for playing Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders.

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Taz Skylar will play Sergeant Major Mal Simpson, and Scott Ellis Watson, known from I Swear, will play Joe. The mix of established names and younger performers gives the ensemble a broad range of roles across the ship.

Production Timeline and Next Steps for Filming

All In The Same Boat is scheduled to begin filming in summer 2027, which marks the 45th anniversary of the Falklands War. The timing ties the production directly to the anniversary of the 1982 conflict.

The casting for the role of Wendy is still underway, so the lead steward's part is the next major casting decision for the production. Wendy's piano nights are central to the story's emotional arc, which makes that role especially significant.

For audiences, the project offers a view of the Falklands War through a civilian crew rather than through combat alone. The source material for the film is Warren Fitzgerald's book, which documents the crew's experience on the MV Norland.