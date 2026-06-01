All Her Fault: Sarah Snook Leads New Peacock Mystery Set in a Snow‑Bound Alaskan Town

Peacock's upcoming series All Her Fault stars Emmy‑winner Sarah Snook as Myra Massey, a magistrate who must solve a murder and survive bizarre bird attacks in an isolated Alaskan community, reworking Daphne du Maurier's story with modern environmental urgency.

The upcoming Peacock mystery drama All Her Fault has been given a full reveal, confirming that the series will star Emmy‑winning actress Sarah Snook in the lead role of Myra Massey, a travelling magistrate forced into a deadly fight for survival in an isolated Alaskan town.

The show draws inspiration from Daphne du Maurier's 1952 short story and Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 film, but it relocates the narrative from the original California coastal setting to a snow‑covered community in the far north, giving the tale a fresh, contemporary tone. In the series, Snook's character returns to her hometown to close what appears to be a straightforward case, only to discover the brutal murder of a childhood friend, the victim riddled with bullets.

What begins as a routine investigation quickly escalates into a desperate battle against a series of inexplicable bird attacks that plague the town, turning the environment itself into a lethal adversary. Unlike the original film's heroine, who waited for rescue, Myra realizes there is no one coming to save her and must rely on her own wits and resolve to uncover the truth behind the killings and the strange avian assaults.

The production is being spearheaded by Universal International Studios in partnership with Heyday Television, with Tom Spezialy-known for his work on The Leftovers and Watchmen-serving as the head writer for the adaptation. The series will be executive‑produced by Harry Potter franchise veteran David Heyman, alongside Snook herself and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings.

At SXSW London in June 2025, Sue Gibbs, Head of Development at Heyday Television, explained the creative direction, emphasizing a return to du Maurier's source material and a focus on the theme of nature turning hostile, a concept that feels especially relevant in the era of climate change. The official description highlights Myra's transition from a judicial official to a self‑determined detective who must confront both human treachery and the unforgiving elements that threaten to overwhelm the town.

All Her Fault also marks a significant milestone for Snook, who has recently made her Broadway debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray and earned her first Tony Award nomination. Beyond her on‑screen work, she will also serve as a producer on the series, further cementing her involvement in the project's creative vision.

The show promises a blend of classic suspense, modern environmental commentary, and intense character‑driven storytelling, positioning it as a standout addition to Peacock's expanding slate of original content. With its combination of high‑profile talent, a reimagined literary classic, and timely thematic concerns, All Her Fault is poised to attract both fans of mystery thrillers and viewers seeking thought‑provoking drama set against the stark beauty of an Alaskan wilderness





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