All hail Witch Club Satan: Norway's latest black-metal export is heading Denver

For metalheads who know how much incel energy occurs in the dude-dominated black-metal scene, it’s refreshing to see such witchy rage.

For metalheads who know how much incel energy occurs in the dude-dominated black-metal scene, it’s refreshing to see such witchy rage. Norwegian witches cloaked in corpse paint and dispelling primitive black metal are laying waste to North American audiences for the first time in history, as occult-obsessed feminist trio“Our first impression is that the U.S. crowd is really present and vibrant and loud, less shy,” says guitarist-vocalist Nikoline Spjelkavik.

“Several people came to us after the shows and said this is cathartic for them. I think it was good timing, even though people say it’s strange times to come visit,” says drummer-vocalist Johanna Holt Kleive.

“For us, it feels like the right time, and our energy really captivated the audience because of the circumstances surrounding it. “They make a lot of mosh pits, too,” she continues. “Sometimes, because our show is so visual, high-speed metal and loud, people are very attentive because it feels like they don’t want to miss out on what’s happening on stage. Everyone’s been dancing with us so far.

”How Denver’s Trackyon Music is rewriting the rules for independent artistsThe witches bring the Founding of The North American Coven tour to Denver on Wednesday, June 10, for a ritual at Pulling from the subgenre’s raw roots, Witch Club Satan makes music familiar to the homeland and its most infamous cultural export, fueled by satanism, church-burnings and murder , but with more modern sensibilities. Since 2021, the group hasn’t been afraid to take on sociopolitical topics, including racism, environmentalism and the Palestinian genocide, which is more punk than most of today’s black metal.

“It’s never been an explicit political genre, and that’s also something we did find fascinating, like how can we pump up or turn up the punk elements and bring that back? ” Kleive explains. The coven, which formed in theater school , caught the attention of Mayhem bassist and co-founder Necrobutcher, who heard an early demo and immediately, produced by Satyricon/Celtic Frost guitarist Anders Odden and released on International Women’s Day, officially marked Witch Club’s arrival.

The gory short for the hit songwon “Best Bizarre” music video at the 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards, after receiving a Music Video of the Year nomination at the Norwegian equivalent to the Grammys a year earlier.are unfettered frenzies railing against moral decay, inherited violence and collective denial. For metalheads who know how much incel energy is whirling within the dude-dominated black-metal scene, it’s refreshing to see, and hear, such witchy rage.

“We feel like Americans now are really ready for the political dimension. There’s a lot of anger in the system,” Spjelkavik says.

“Somehow, we feel that the music resonates better in circumstances like this with the Americans and it’s quite nice for us too to feel a real energy transaction. It’s encouraging and gives everyone hope, both us and the audience. ”It’s about inspiring change and action, or to at least make you think, through collective catharsis: “It is a big explosion, the whole thing.

When it sinks in it’s quite a privilege to stand on that stage and express yourself in that way,” says bassist-vocalist Victoria Røising. Maybe joining such a coven isn’t as sinister as it first sounds after all.

“I think it’s about the anger and the rage that is so kept in and oozes out in this passive aggressive way,” Spjelkavik says. “It’s the cleanest way to speak up about things because what this is really engaging is anger, the feeling of something is unfair. I think our reaction to that is very much a burning rage. With that you can use that and form it into something else and aggression helps us, or violence.

“When you see something is wrong or feel injustice, you often react with anger,” she concludes. “This is the thing we’re curious about digging into, like, ‘Why are we feeling that way? ’ It doesn’t necessarily mean we create anger for the sake of it. We’re just curious about ideas we can discuss further.

”No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week. is an award-winning journalist and editor, as his pieces have been recognized as some of the best in the West over the years.

Inspired by heavy metal and the unusual, Justin’s work has been featured in the Denver Post, Westword, Salt Lake City Weekly, Phoenix New Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. His first collection of essays,





denverwestword / 🏆 315. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scarlet Witch's Polaris-Inspired Costume Debuts in Sorcerer Supreme #8 Variant CoverMarvel's new Scarlet Witch look, featured on a Hellfire Gala costume swap variant cover for Sorcerer Supreme 8, reimagines her in a divisive punk-goth style inspired by Polaris' Malice costume. The design marks a drastic departure from Wanda Maximoff's traditional crimson garb and headpiece, sparking discussion about her evolving wardrobe across Marvel media, from comics to the MCU. The article also explores the significance of the Hellfire Gala as a mutant cultural event and its potential cinematic adaptation.

Read more »

Cuban national pleads guilty in Texas to running multistate strip club labor trafficking ringAn undocumented Cuban national pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to labor trafficking charges after helping smuggle three Cuban women into the United States and forcing them to work in strip clubs nationwide.

Read more »

Witch Hat Atelier Voice Actors Discuss Characters' Duality and Fan SpeculationEnglish voice actors Joshua Waters and Madeleine Morris speak about their roles in the hit fantasy anime Witch Hat Atelier, covering character depth, fan questions about Qifrey's morality, and their personal connections to the story.

Read more »

Historic Victory: North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC Wins AFC Championship and Receives Celebratory Visit from Kim Jong UnNorth Korea's Naegohyang Women's Football Club made history by winning the AFC Women's Champions League, becoming the first club from the nation to claim Asia's top women's club title. The team defeated Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final in Seoul. Following their victory, the players were celebrated by their leader, Kim Jong Un, in an emotional on-pitch reunion. The win also qualifies the team for the FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the inaugural Women's Club World Cup.

Read more »