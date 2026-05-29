All Five Mina the Hollower Weapons Explained With Their Upgrade Paths

A detailed guide to the five weapons in Mina the Hollower, covering playstyle, strengths, and upgrade options for Nightstar, Whisper & Vesper, Blaststrike Maul, Battery Buster, and Guardian Casket.

Mina the Hollower offers five distinct weapons, each shaping a unique combat style and influencing how players tackle the game's demanding encounters. Selecting a weapon that aligns with your preferred approach can dramatically boost survivability, while every armament also provides an upgrade tree that adds two extra abilities, expanding your tactical options.

Below is a comprehensive look at each weapon, its core characteristics, and the upgrade paths that can tip the balance in your favor.



Nightstar is a flail that excels at keeping foes at a safe distance. Its moderate wind‑up demands timing and positioning, but the resulting swing lands solid damage while allowing you to stay out of melee range.

Players who value versatility and a bit of extra security will find Nightstar appealing, especially once the upgrades enhance its reach and add a brief stun on impact.



Whisper and Vesper are a pair of dual daggers that embody pure agility. The combat rhythm revolves around quick, evasive maneuvers and rapid slashes, rewarding players who can weave in and out of enemy attacks.

Upgrades for this pair focus on increasing attack speed and granting a short‑lived invulnerability frame after each dodge, ensuring that a fast‑paced, hit‑and‑run style remains viable throughout the game's toughest sections.



The Blaststrike Maul is a heavyweight hammer designed for massive, crushing blows. Holding the attack button charges a powerful swing that can obliterate even the toughest adversaries, but the charge time leaves you vulnerable.

The weapon's upgrade line introduces a roll that can be executed during the charge animation and adds a burst of armor‑piercing damage on release, catering to players who relish high‑risk, high‑reward gameplay.



Battery Buster brings a ranged cannon mechanic to the battlefield. It consumes ammunition to fire projectiles from a distance, and when ammo is depleted, the weapon switches to a melee mode that restores a portion of the spent ammo with each hit.

Upgrades expand magazine capacity, add a short‑range splash effect, and provide a passive ammo regeneration buff, making it ideal for gamers who enjoy juggling resources while staying mobile.



Guardian Casket functions as a shield that can block, parry, and counter‑attack. Mastering its timing allows you to negate damage and return a sizable chunk of health to the attacker.

The upgrade path introduces a shield bash that stuns enemies, a damage‑reflection aura when fully charged, and a sprint‑forward guard that can break through enemy lines. Defensive players will appreciate the security it offers, while aggressive users can turn the shield into a potent offensive tool.



Players are not locked into a single choice; bones- the in‑game currency- can be spent to purchase any weapon at any time.

Swapping weapons to suit particular areas or enemy types is encouraged, and the diverse upgrade trees ensure that each armament can be tailored to your evolving playstyle. Whether you favor distance, speed, raw power, resource management, or defensive mastery, Mina the Hollower equips you with a toolkit designed to keep you alive and thriving in its challenging world.



Mina the Hollower is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, the upcoming Switch 2, and PC.

The game has received critical acclaim, holding a 92/100 average on OpenCritic and a 98% critic recommendation rating. It is rated ESRB Everyone 10+ for fantasy violence and supports single‑player mode only. Fans can stay informed about deeper weapon analyses, upgrade previews, and strategic tips by subscribing to the official newsletter, which also offers marketing updates and the option to unsubscribe at any time





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Mina The Hollower Weapon Guide Nightstar Flail Whisper And Vesper Daggers Blaststrike Maul Battery Buster Cannon Guardian Casket Shield Upgrade Paths Gaming Strategy

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