Explore the complete Season 6 schedule for All Creatures Great and Small, featuring episode titles, broadcast dates, and plot summaries for the PBS drama set in 1945.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Episode 2 titled Old Dog New Tricks airs on PBS Sunday Jan 18 2026 at 9 8c. The episode returns to Darrowby in May 1945 as the village adjusts to the declaration of victory in Europe. Viewers see Skeldale House at sixes and sevens despite the promise of peace arriving at last. James Herriot wishes for a greater sense of peace at the surgery as he juggles demanding vet work with a busy family life. He also contends with an exceptionally challenging Siegfried Farnon who brings chaotic energy to the household. The narrative highlights the complex emotional landscape of a community transitioning from wartime urgency to peacetime stability.

Tristan Farnon returns from several years of war service and must readjust to life back home in Darrowby. His reintegration into civilian life creates new dynamics within the Farnon family and the veterinary practice. Siegfried Farnon and Tristan find themselves in competition to treat the horse of a wealthy family that is new to the area. This professional rivalry adds tension to an already turbulent household where old habits and new responsibilities clash. The series continues to explore themes of family duty and community through the eyes of these central characters.

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Mrs. Hall works diligently to bring everybody back together and restore harmony at the surgery. Her efforts are crucial as the household navigates the upheaval of post-war life and personal transitions. Helen Herriot enjoys time with young Jimmy and Rosie but faces big changes afoot at Heston Grange. These domestic shifts parallel the broader societal changes occurring around the characters. The storyline weaves together personal struggles with the specific challenges of veterinary medicine in rural England during this historical period.

Sister Rose appears in the episode alongside James Herriot played by Nicholas Ralph. The cast also includes Mr. Jubb played by Stefan Escreet and Beryl Jubb played by Rayyah McCaul. Siegfried Farnon portrayed by Samuel West remains a central figure in the practice's daily operations. The ensemble cast brings depth to the period drama as they portray the resilience of individuals in post-war Britain. Their performances capture the nuances of grief adaptation and hope during a transformative era in history.

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All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Episode 3 titled Captain Farnon? airs on PBS Sunday Jan 25 2026 at 9 8c. This episode explores Tristan Farnon's efforts to fit into the social world of Charlotte Beauvoir. His attempts lead to moments of self-doubt as he struggles with his identity after military service. Mrs. Hall uncovers a surprising secret of Tristan's during this period of adjustment. The narrative threads highlight the ongoing personal growth of the characters as they rebuild their lives.

The fourth episode Jenny Wren airs on PBS Sunday Feb 1 2026 at 9 8c. Characters reconnect with each other and find their renewed purpose as the world around them starts to breathe again. Helen struggles when Jenny receives some exciting news that impacts the household dynamic. Tristan doubts himself when he tries to fit into Charlotte's world which adds emotional depth to his arc. Siegfried meets his match in a particularly stubborn goat that tests his professional patience and patience.

Episode five Fixes airs on PBS Sunday Feb 8 2026 at 9 8c. James gets more than he expected when he becomes the attending veterinarian at the Hensfield dog track. This unexpected assignment provides him with unique experiences that differ from his usual rural practice. Tristan visits Mrs. Ainsley and her cheeky parrot which offers a lighter moment in the storyline. Jimmy Herriot inadvertently shares some hard truths with Siegfried impacting their relationship significantly.

As VJ Day is announced Mrs. Hall assists in planning the celebrations for the community. Tristan leans on his brother James when his past experiences come home to roost. This reliance on family underscores the bond between the brothers amidst external pressures. James is puzzled by the mysterious disappearance of a newborn calf which presents a professional challenge. The episode weaves together personal struggles with the specific challenges of veterinary medicine in rural England.

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The season concludes with episode six Our Hearts Are Full airing on PBS Sunday Feb 15 2026 at 9 8c. The final episode features Elijah Wentworth and Grace Chapman alongside the main cast. This brings the second half of the season to a close with emotional resolution for many characters. The series continues to offer a blend of historical drama and heartwarming storytelling. It remains a staple for PBS audiences seeking quality period drama set against the backdrop of post-war Britain.

Viewers can also tune in to KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment. The app is available on Roku smart TVs and mobile devices with locally curated content for San Diego. The programming team ensures that discovering and enjoying PBS content on-demand is straightforward. Members can also access KPBS Passport benefits on the platform for additional programming. This digital expansion allows broader access to the beloved series for a wider audience beyond traditional broadcast.

All Creatures Great and Small continues to captivate audiences with its authentic portrayal of veterinary life in the Yorkshire Dales. The show's attention to historical detail and character development resonates with fans of period dramas. The return to the village of Darrowby offers a comforting yet engaging escape for viewers. The series effectively captures the spirit of resilience and community in the face of adversity. Its enduring popularity speaks to the timeless appeal of its stories and characters.