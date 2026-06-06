All contested San Jose City Council seats headed for potential runoff

Incumbents Peter Ortiz and Bien Doan lead their fields heading into potential November runoffs, while Genny Altwer tops the District 9 open race

All contested San Jose City Council races appear headed for a potential November runoff as clear frontrunners emerge, though the battles for the second slot remain wide open, with 27.16% votes counted in the latest tallies.

The eventual winners must wrestle with a projected $50.3 million budget deficit, balance labor and business interests, and tackle ongoing crises surrounding homelessness, housing and public safety when they assume their seats in January.frontrunner Genny Altwer retains her lead with 33.46% of the vote . Behind her, a trio of trailing candidates are locked in a neck-and-neck fight for the second runoff spot: Gordon Chester, a labor-backed public works staffer, sits at 21.81%; Scott Hughes, chief of staff to incumbent Vice Mayor Pam Foley, follows at 19.99%; and entrepreneur Mike Hennessy holds 19.27%.

Rick Ator remains a distant fifth with 5.36%, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, which released the latest results on Friday. Altwer said she was “very optimistic” about November.

“The team has been out knocking on doors and our messaging has resonated with voters,” Altwer said. “Voters have relayed to us that they don’t want the status quo in City Hall – and change is what we’re here to do. ”In District 5, incumbent Peter Ortiz commands the field with 44.45% of the vote.

Behind him, a razor-thin battle for second unfolds between former state lawmaker Nora Campos 20.41% and media personality Vy Dang 18.45%, with school trustee Karen Martinez in fourth at 16.57%. Marked by a legacy of resilience despite systemic neglect, the area was once dubbed “Sal si puedes” – “get out if you can” – by residents in the 1950s and ’60s, due to the thick mud that covered its streets during the rainy season.

Whoever wins the East Side seat — where the impacts of budget cuts would be especially pronounced — must navigate a district where economic struggles and immigration fears amid federal crackdowns weigh heavily on a population that is nearly 90% Latino and Asian. Ortiz, who campaigned on public safety, neighborhood cleanliness, and expanding economic opportunities in the city’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods, welcomed the results.

Ortiz said he was “extremely proud” of his lead in the race, noting he didn’t expect to cross the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.

“It’s gratifying to see that the voters share our priorities for the future… We look forward to building on this vote total and continuing the campaign toward reelection in November. ” In District 7, situated at the center of the country’s largest Vietnamese community, incumbent Bien Doan leads with 48.25% of the vote — slightly short of margin needed to avoid a runoff, in a race marked by sharp personal tensions.

Van Le follows with 22.98%, Rafael Garcia holds 19.07%, and Hanh-Giao “HG” Nguyen trails at 9.59%. While he remains hopeful he “could get 50+1,” Doan noted his team is already “preparing for the runoff as we speak” to continue addressing immigration needs, homelessness, and public safety.

“We keep our eyes on the real goal, to support our community and address immigrants needs — and continue to reduce the amount of homeless and make it the safest city in the nation,” he said. Whoever makes it to the City Council in November also grapple with state mandates requiring San Jose to permit 62,200 new homes by 2031 — the region’s largest housing allocation behind San Francisco.

Current proposals under consideration include developer fee waivers and city-issued certificates sold to private investors to fund affordable units. Several council candidates have also addressed improving police department retention to rein in overtime costs, scrutinizing city contracts to eliminate wasteful spending and using AI tools to streamline city processes. These long-term challenges arrive alongside immediate fiscal pressures, as city leaders work to balance a $5.5 billion budget while closing a $50.3 million gap.

The public will have a final opportunity to weigh in on those spending priorities during a June 8 public hearing, right before the council votes to approve the budget on June 9, ahead of its final expected adoption on June 16.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two-bedroom home sells for $4.5 million in San JoseA single-family residence located in the 1000 block of Camino Pablo in San Jose changed owner on May 1. The 1,298-square-foot house, built in 1939, was sold for $4,500,000, or $3,467 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms…

Read more »

San Jose businesses gear up for multi-week World Cup boostWith the World Cup kicking off next week, businesses across San Jose are preparing for a massive influx of soccer fans—and they are hoping the economic benefits will stretch far beyond downtown.

Read more »

San Jose ranks second in US for home sellers pulling listings, Redfin saysSan Jose has the second-highest rate of home sellers pulling their listings off the market among all major U.S. cities, according to a recent study.

Read more »

San Jose dog owner describes close encounter with coyote amid increase in sightingsA San Jose woman is warning families with children and pets after a recent encounter with a coyote that snapped at her dog while she was walking in her Willow Glen neighborhood.

Read more »