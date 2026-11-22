ExxonMobil officials said all hazards were 'resolved' and that normal operations had resumed after a fire at its Baytown plant.

A fire at a power plant in Baytown has been resolved, and normal operations have resumed, according to facility officials. ExxonMobil reported the incident at its Baytown Olefins Plant on Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m. An hour later, an all-clear was given.

According to ExxonMobil, the fire was under control and units responded to smoke from the fire until the hazards were "resolved.

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" When the fire was first reported, plant officials said precautionary air quality monitoring was taking place around the complex and the surrounding community. HPD lieutenant relieved of duty pending internal investigation, officials sayCity of Baytown Public Information Officer Jason Calder told ABC13 that ExxonMobil reported the fire to them but did not request any help. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic, ABC13 is now live on Disney+.

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