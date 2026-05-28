'All American' Trailer: First Final-Season Look Has Everyone At A Crossroads

The first trailer for the final season of All American has arrived.

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That’s not surprising, considering the events in the Season 7 finale during which it was revealed that Cassius is Jordan’s cousin, and his decision to take the coaching gig at Beverly wasn’t an altruistic one. In fact, Cassius was hell bent on destroying the Baker legacy for a long time, and he took the job to try to clinch every coaching record his uncle, Billy Baker, ever held.

He’d had a change of heart by the time this became public, but Jordan was still having a hard time grappling with the revelation the last time audiences caught up with him. But Season 8 takes place about six months after the day of that big Beverly v. Crenshaw game.

So, it’s clear from the trailer that the characters have had some time to process — and potentially reap some of the consequences they sowed with their actions the last time we saw them. At South Crenshaw, Jordan seems to be considering a career move, while Cassius is struggling over at Beverly.as Spencer and Olivia, who are expecting twin girls. Both appear in the trailer, which shows Olivia quite far along in her pregnancy.

As for the teenagers, Amina is clearly hiding something. She’s seemingly returned to Los Angeles after choosing to go to boarding school at the end of last season. Season 8 will air a two-hour premiere episode on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

A few weeks prior, on June 22, the network will kick off the upcoming series conclusion with an “hour-long celebration” titled The final season is set to follow Jordan, Layla, Coop, Cassius, KJ, Khalil, Amina, and Preach as the pursuit of their individual dreams unexpectedly challenges friendships and family that are tentative at best after the events of Season 7. – Season 8 picks up six months after the football cliffhanger at the end of last season and will span just one week in our favorite Beverly and Crenshaw crew’s life.

A week that will have them wondering if everything they’ve been through over the course of their lives has prepared them for this moment. A week that will ultimately reunite old with the new, friend with enemy, and alter the course of each of their futures forever. The series stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes, and Lauryn Hardy.

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