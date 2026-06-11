All American: The Final Season

The CW has announced that the show will premiere with a two-hour special episode on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The trailer showcases a dramatic and emotional finale for the beloved series. It is inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger. April Blair created the show for The CW and also serves as one of the writers. She is known for her work on Wednesday, Jane by Design, The Shannara Chronicles, and Reign. All American centers on Spencer James, a talented high school football player from South Los Angeles who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. Spencer not only struggles to navigate the high-pressure environment, but he also faces challenges from his coach Billy Baker’s son, Jordan, who is a quarterback on the team. The show premiered on October 10, 2018, on The CW. It has completed seven seasons and has aired 119 episodes. It stars Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, and Karimah Westbrook, among others.

Debuting in 2018, the show has remained one of the most notable titles on the network. Now, after eight years, the drama is coming to a natural and fitting conclusion.

The CW has announced that the show will premiere with a two-hour special episode on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The trailer showcases a dramatic and emotional finale for the beloved series. It is inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger. April Blair created the show for The CW and also serves as one of the writers.

She is known for her work on Wednesday, Jane by Design, The Shannara Chronicles, and Reign. All American centers on Spencer James, a talented high school football player from South Los Angeles who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. Spencer not only struggles to navigate the high-pressure environment, but he also faces challenges from his coach Billy Baker’s son, Jordan, who is a quarterback on the team. The show premiered on October 10, 2018, on The CW.

It has completed seven seasons and has aired 119 episodes. It stars Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, and Karimah Westbrook, among others. Season 1 boasts a critics’ score of 92%. Season 2’s scores were even better, earning 100%.

However, there aren’t enough reviews from critics to determine a rating for subsequent seasons. Meanwhile, it has a 67% user score for the first seven seasons. Despite a favorable reception, the show drew roughly 0.327 million viewers each week in its final season. The show has received a special tribute ahead of The Odyssey’s release.

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