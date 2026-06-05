All-abilities playground opens at George Mark Children's House

George Mark Children's House has opened an all-abilities playground featuring wheelchair-accessible swings, a merry-go-round, and sensory elements.

George Mark Childrens House has opened an all-abilities playground featuring wheelchair-accessible swings, a merry-go-round, and sensory elements. George Mark Children's House has opened an all-abilities playground featuring wheelchair-accessible swings, a merry-go-round, and sensory elements.

The new space allows children with disabilities to safely experience the thrill of a playground and bond with their siblings. The pediatric palliative care home is seeking an additional $850,000 in donations to finish the project, prioritizing vital shade structures for heat-sensitive children, an amphitheater, and an interactive laser harp.

After eight years of planning, design and fundraising, George Mark Children's House has opened an all-abilities play space, offering children with disabilities the chance to experience the simple joys of a playground. For 10-year-old Kayla Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, the new space means finally getting to swing. Recently, Kayla was able to ride a wheelchair-accessible swing alongside her 12-year-old sister, Londyn, with their mother close by.

"It makes me emotional," said Monifa Thomas of San Leandro. "Londyn is a really good big sister. Kayla loves it here.

""With her disability, it’s hard to play on a normal playground," Londyn said. "It feels really nice to see her play. " The pediatric palliative care home's new playground, which opened in April, features inclusive equipment like a popular merry-go-round and sensory elements designed to elevate the play experience for children who are blind. "A lot of these kids sit on the sidelines, whether they’re in their wheelchairs or hospital beds," said Shekinah Eliassen, CEO of George Mark Children's House.

"This playground is really the embodiment of that… bringing joy and love and play to kids who deserve it. " Families are already bonding in ways they haven't been able to before, but the facility still needs $850,000 in donations to make the playground complete. Child life specialist Kyle Amsler emphasized that funding is crucial to providing shade over the playground, as many of the children are heat-sensitive.

Future plans for the site also include a completed amphitheater, landscaping on raised planter beds and a laser harp that will activate when children are wheeled under it at the playground's entrance.

"I can’t tell you how meaningful it is to see everyone out here enjoying it and for every kid to feel included and be able to play," Amsler said. Even while unfinished, the playground is already serving its purpose and creating magical moments for families.

"I love being here on the playground," he said. "It’s so much fun! "





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