All 50,000 evacuees cleared to return home after chemical tank crisis at Southern California aerospace plant

All evacuation orders from a chemical emergency at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California, were lifted Tuesday after the tank stabilized.

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’Authorities said roughly 50,000 people were ordered to evacuate in and around the Orange County city after a tank containing highly flammable methyl methacrylate overheated and became compromised. Water is sprayed on a tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif. , on May 22, 2026. , relieving pressure and helping avert a catastrophic explosion, allowing most evacuees to return home.

Still, roughly 16,000 residents remained under evacuation orders heading into Tuesday. Crews continued spraying water on the tank until the interior temperature stabilized at 92 degrees, down from 100 degrees over the weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Orange County as California continues to respond to the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove.

Authorities said evacuation orders were lifted after the tank’s temperature remained stable for four hours without assistance from the sprinkler system. While health officials have assured residents that monitoring had not detected hazardous levels of contamination or fumes, authorities said they will continue monitoringExposure to MMA can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological issues, and irritation to the skin, eyes and throat, according to theEvacuees move to another shelter after an aerospace chemical plant tank leak forced the closure of the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center in Garden Grove, Calif.

, on May 22, 2026. Garden Grove Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein said she plans to hold the company accountable.

"We apologize for the ongoing disruption this incident is causing, and our priority remains the safety of our neighbors and our community," the statement said. Residents at the meeting questioned why large quantities of the chemical were stored near homes and urged city officials to scrutinize the company’s safety practices. SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS GIANT BLACK PLUME OF SMOKE RISING FROM TENNESSEE PLASTIC RECYCLING FACILITY FIRE Water is sprayed on a damaged tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif.

, on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after the tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday. Crews had been racing to prevent a catastrophic failure since Thursday, when officials responded to vapor releasing from a in a storage tank at the facility, which manufactures engine structures and products for commercial and military aircraft.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief TJ McGovern told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday the crisis was likely caused by the failure of a cooling system designed to regulate the temperature inside the chemical tanks, though officials were still investigating.

"We don’t know why, but it stopped cooling," McGovern said. "So that’s what started this event, to where the product heated up ... and that’s how this whole response started. We’re just now being able to get to the tanks, so there’s definitely more to come of what caused it. "





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