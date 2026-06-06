All 22 Episodes of an Unfairly Cancelled Sci-Fi Remake are Free to Watch (& It Still Needs an Ending)

This sci-fi reboot was far better than it got credit for and we still want to know how it would have actually ended.

reboots are somewhat unique. They generally tend to be a bit more successful than you’d expect a reboot or revival would be, with shows like thereboot even exceeding the original in just about every possible way.

There are some sci-fi remakes, however, that don’t quite achieve that success. They either simply don’t work out, like 2007’s, or they are cancelled too soon and never get the chance to truly soar. Now, 15 years after it was unfairly cancelled, all 22 episodes of one such reboot that had great potential are now available to stream for free—but we still wish the series had gotten a proper ending..

The 2009 series is a remake of the 1983 miniseries of the same name and very closely follows the premise and story of the original: an alien species arrives on Earth and claims to come in peace, offering up their technological and medical advancements to help humanity. However, the seemingly peaceful visitors actually have deeply sinister motives.

While the reboot followed a similar premise as the original, it took on a darker, more serious tone and explored slightly different themes, namely society’s willingness to blindly trust when faced with a charismatic leader . The series got in two seasons on ABC with the final episode leaving humanity in a dire place before it was abruptly cancelled by the network leaving fans wondering what was next.is that the Visitors and their leader Anna definitely do not come in peace despite selling that prospect to humanity: they’ll give us great technological and medical advancements in exchange for a small amount of resources.

However, not all humans are exactly sold on the situation and it doesn’t take long before FBI Agent Erica Evans learns the truth. The Visitors are actually reptilian aliens who have been playing a very long game and plan to take over Earth. A resistance forms, but the Visitors seem to be largely one step ahead.

The series’ second season ends with the Visitors winning, as it were, with Anna managing to use her telepathic abilities called Bliss to essentially brainwash all of humanity just as more ships arrive. Bad guys win, game over.

However, that’s not necessarily where the show was meant to end the series’ cancellation prompted fans to start a campaign to save the series. The so-called “Project Alice” was a letter writing campaign that sought to petition Warner Bros. to take the series to a different network. There were attempts to get the show saved by TNT or even The CW, but the campaign failed.

This left the series to stand with Earth and humanity doomed. , beyond its abrupt cancellation and passionate fan efforts to save it, is that in a sense the “bad guys win” ending isn’t entirely a bad one. Make no mistake, we still want a proper ending for the story as even the original series—the V miniseries gave way to a one-season series on NBC that was cancelled after just one season with one unfinished episode in production—never got.

But there was something about theremake that made it more interesting to root for the aliens. Baccarin’s Anna is chilling and charismatic and while you know from the outset she’s evil, you also kind of want to see her come out on top.

It’s something that sort of plays nicely into the themes of falling for evil to your own detriment just because its charismatic, but it’s also a testament to just how solid Baccarin’s performance as Anna was. it is arguably her best performance in any role to date and while it would have been great to see the series continue to see where the character would go, leavingwith the Visitors winning is still weirdly satisfying. It’s something you can discover for yourself by streaming the series for free on Tubi.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Flash's Most Phenomenal EpisodesThe Flash has had its fair share of phenomenal episodes throughout its 9-season run, with some being considered masterpieces. While the show was mostly masterful in its first few seasons, there are still a couple of episodes in Season 3 and onward that are worth noting.

Read more »

Batman: Caped Crusader Returns with New Episodes and CharactersThe animated series is back on Prime Video with ten new episodes, introducing new foes for Bruce Wayne's alter ego and new characters, including Edward Nygma, Carrie Kelly, and Roxy Rocket.

Read more »

TV Episodes That Pack an Emotional PunchA list of TV episodes that are emotionally intense and powerful, ranked by their intensity and emotional impact.

Read more »

Austin ISD athletes say proposed water polo cut unfairly targets them amid budget cutsSome student athletes say they are being singled out as district leaders propose discontinuing water polo to save money asAustin ISD is working to save $181 mi

Read more »