All 19 Rush albums, ranked worst to best

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The prog-rock pioneers have tried a bit of everything, from crunchy riffs to gleaming New Wave grooves to orchestral-rock ballads. When you dare to rank the Rush catalog from worst to best—pitting “Digital Man” against “New World Man,” “Red Lenses” versus “Red Barchetta,” “2112” opposite “Force Ten”—you make yourself vulnerable to the pitchforks of righteous prog-rock nerds.

But this is a challenging body of work to evaluate, no matter how delicately you approach it. The Canadian trio—singer-bassist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer-lyricist Neil Peart—assembled some of the most complex music ever blasted on your local classic-rock station, navigating through wild time signatures and elaborate song structures with virtuoso chops. The riveting guitar solos, the heavy bass grooves, the intricate tom-tom fills—it’s rightly the stuff of legend.

But what made Rush extra special isn’t the playing, per se—it’s how, at their best, they’ve managed to make even their most extreme moments of excess feel accessible. When Rush nailed that precise sweet spot, they were untouchable. But what about the albums in the cracks—is the New Wave era superior to the earlier, gruffer era? Were those nods to grunge a mistake?

There’s a lot to unpack. Now, a handful of dates into their first tour in eleven years—joined by drummer Anika Nilles, admirably filling the un-fillable drum throne of the late Neil Peart—there’s never been a better time to try. Here are all nineteen Rush albums ranked worst to best.gems here, of course, including the seductive power-ballad “Bravado”—a current-tour setlist staple.

But many of its songs are split between two camps: ones that are pleasantly generic and those that are actively cringe-worthy The nineties were a clear low point for Rush—but not because they were afraid to evolve with the times. Too often, the material just wasn’t there, like on the somewhat anonymous grunge-prog concoction “Time and Motion.

” A couple highlights did sneak through, including the sleek but dramatic title cut, which toppedHumble beginnings: Rush’s self-titled LP, their only outing with original drummer John Rutsey, leans into the Led Zep-isms that defined their embryonic, less original pre-prog era. A few essential tunes elevate it above the scrap pile—including the horns-up set list staple “Working Man,” built on one of the heaviest guitar riffs of its vintage.

The good news: “Time Stand Still,” an early highlight on the current tour, is one of the most transcendent prog-pop songs ever recorded, filled with enough melodic hooks and inventive playing to justify double the length. The bad news: The album’s softer production muzzles some of their muscle, and even though they deserved credit for pushing themselves, the out-of-character synth-flute ballad “Tai Shan” still feels like an experiment best left shelved.

Album seventeen emerged during an unimaginably painful stretch, following the tragic deaths of Peart’s daughter and common-law wife. That they eventually madecertainly has sparks of wonder: the psychedelic “Earthshine,” the shimmering alt-rock expanses of “How It Is,” the moments where Lee flips into a spry falsetto on “One Little Victory.

” But many of these songs feel like warm-ups for their true return to form on follow-uphas plenty of haters—understandable, given that it contains the bludgeoning and boring blues-rocker “I Think I’m Going Bald” and two of their most indulgent epics, “The Necromancer” and “The Fountain of Lamneth. ” But Rush’s confusing third LP does offer two obvious home runs: the wistful “Lakeside Park” and the heroically marching “Bastille Day.

”rips from the jump: “Show Don’t Tell” is delightfully funky and soulful, and “The Pass” is one of the most moving moments in their catalog, with a starlit arrangement framing a poetic mediation on darkness and tragedy. But they aren’t all winners: “Red Tide,” for one, teeters uncomfortably close to adult-contemporary. , Rush largely rebounded with their fifteenth record, which veers into a more aggressive sound on highlights like “Stick It Out” and “Animate.

” But it wasn’t all post-grunge propulsion: The Grammy-nominated instrumental “Leave That Thing Alone” makes room for jazzy drum interludes, pulsating synths, and a sublime Lifeson solo. Even if diehards find this opinion sacrilegious, Rush breakout concept LP is neither as cohesive or minute-to-minute memorable as the handful of seventies prog classics that followed.

The dystopian sci-fi storyline of the side-spanning title track can be tedious , and Lee’s highest yelps often fatigue the ear. Luckily, that twenty-minute journey is still loaded with killer hard-prog riffs, and side two’s “A Passage to Bangkok” strings together what sound like thinly veiled weed references into a blast of punchy, hooky fun.

, Rush teamed for their first of two projects with co-producer Nick Raskulinecz . Entering the sessions already a huge fan, he pushed the trio to embrace their, well, old-school: bringing back Moog Taurus bass pedals and mellotrons, re-embracing instrumentals . Not everything works onRush’s nineteenth album was also Peart’s swan song—and beautiful final monument to both his drumming and lyric writing.

They also rarely sounded more in sync as a trio: Tied together with steampunk-styled imagery,is both grandiose and heavy, balancing some of their most intense riffs in decades with stirring and delicate melodies . Fans who direct their ire toward this boomy, synth-splattered decade are probably most allergic to the band’s eleventh album, which defines the entire “’80s Rush” experience.

But despite some occasionally over-the-top keyboard gloss,brings the goods: enormous hooks , inventive playing , and state-of-the-art production that always sounds powerful even at its most lightweight.until their quickly recorded follow-up, the first to feature their beast behind the kit.

With Peart in the mix, the songs naturally grew proggier and more technical , though still powered by the ferocious hard-rock energy that madeso intriguing. There are a few real anthems here, including, well, the dynamic “Anthem” and the endlessly fun title cut.is a strange album—though it’s widely regarded as a “return to guitars,” the songs feel more atmospheric and less visceral than their back-to-back early eighties classics,marked a major personnel change: It was their first and only team-up with co-producer, following a run of fruitful collaborations with Terry Brown.

) Perhaps as a result, not as many melodies or riffs emerge from the stormy swirl. But it’s still a captivating listen from start to finish, and the big momentsstill manages to crack the top five thanks to the album’s otherwise colorful and cinematic songwriting.

“Subdivisions” is a perfect Rush song, with hair-raising synth sounds and haunting lyrics about teenage alienation. The Police-like “Digital Man,” with its vaguely reggae rhythms and insanely groovy bass line, showcases the sheer sound these three dudes could produce.

Plus, along with its predecessor, 1981’sI’ve been testing out vintage speakers recently—and no matter the setting, setup, or frame of mind, this album has always sounded incredible from the jump, with “The Spirit of Radio” crashing through the gate with Lee’s sweetly soulful bass, Peart’s signature ride-cymbal grooves, and Lifeson’s squirrelly hammer-on riffs. Rush take advantage of that perfect engineering with some of their tightest playing and songwriting—songs equally suited for prog-loving air-drummers and casual fans who just want a snappy hook or two.

On one end of the spectrum is “Freewill,” another heavyweight rocker; on the other is “Jacob’s Ladder,” a brooding epic with metallic, mind-bending guitar leads. Crank it all.is the moment when everything clicked.

Having elevated their chops as road warriors, and riding a wave of confidence after the modest commercial success of, they holed up in the studio with a stockpile of fancy new toys to craft their first of several masterpieces. If Rush were a hard-rock band with prog ambition on, those labels had now flipped: Both “Cygnus X-1 Book I: the Voyage” and “Xanadu” are multi-part suites that earned their expansive run times, animating ambitious fantasy narratives with tasteful melodies and giddily shifting arrangements.and its also-brilliant follow-up—they’re joined at the hip sonically, fueled by the same ultra-prog ambition and warm late-seventies production..

And just its sibling,doesn’t shy away from their softer side: “The Trees,” a warped but wise fairy tale about feuding oaks and maples, offers some shine for Lifeson’s gentle classical-guitar fingerpicking.just how much they evolved, how much ground they covered, how many times they managed to survive broader cultural shifts that crumbled many of their less versatile peers.

You could make a compelling argument for any of these five albums as their peak—but there are clear reasons why their eighth LP,Like their other early-eighties work, this album is immaculately produced: crisp bass, tight but monstrous drums, guitars destined to fill arenas. And Rush matched that fidelity with seven perfect songs, balancing their still-grand arrangements with a handful of their most satisfying and universal melodies.

“Tom Sawyer,” of course, is the pound-on-your-steering-wheel single that somehow never overstays its classic-rock welcome, and “YYZ” might be the only instrumental prog song a hater might throw on a secret playlist. Then there’s “Red Barchetta,” charged by Lifeson’s sparkling harmonics and woozy bent-note riffs, and the eternal “Limelight,” in which Lee’s tender vocal illuminates Peart’s sage ruminations on fame and adulation. Paste, h





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