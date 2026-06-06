All 16 Horror Movie Parodies in Scary Movie 6 Explained

Scary Movie 6 is now in theaters and after 13 years away, there were so many horror movies to parody. Here's the complete list of refrences.

is here and is making big proclamations that the franchise is back! The main team behind the first two films, The Wayans Brothers, have reunited after a 25-year hiatus from the series, not to mention the thirteen-year gap betweenof moments worthy of parody.

However, the Wayans’ brand of comedy is always uniquely their own, so even thoughare referenced throughout the sixth film. That includes much of the principal cast – Cindy Campbell , Brenda Meeks , Shorty Meeks , Ray Wilkins and supporting characters like reporter Gail Hailstorm , Officer Doofy Gilmore , and the creepy “Shorthand” .

One key piece of lore to remember is that the originalScary Movie has always used Scream as its primary point of parody, and the new film is no different. Scream and Scream VI tried to use the reboot-sequel format to pass the franchise off to a new generation; instead, the fandom and studio pushed back, and Scream 7 ended up being a legacy sequel.

Scary Movie parodies many of the main plot points from Scream 5 & 6, including the meta-joke that Shawn, Marlon, Ana Faris, and Regina Hall are the “Core Four” of this franchise. Impressively enough, Scary Movie 6 also gets in some unintended shots at Scream 7, and has bold things to say about the state of legacy sequels vs. requels by the end of the film.

It also holds nothing back aboutincluded several odes to this 1990s horror cult-classic, and since the franchise has included sequels, a TV reboot, and a recent legacy requel film, it ends up fitting in perfectly with the deeper punchline ofThere’s even the meta-parody moment of Anna Faris’ Cindy mocking her own parody of Jennifer Love Hewitt back in the first Scary Movie.

“Requel Trilogy” that ran from 2018 to 2022. Anna Faris’ Cindy Campbell is a direct parody of Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode, with her bleached-white hair and life as a paranoid shut-in who’s been preparing for Ghostface’s return.

The film also mocks the legacy elements of the Halloween and Scream requels, by introducing Cindy’s daughter, Sara , as well as Sara’s weird younger sister, “Tuesday” .wouldn’t overlook one of the biggest horror icons of the 2020s. And that now-infamous dance sequence she did. It’s a cameo that’s hard to miss, as M3GAN joins the gang for a sequence of the film.parody props, as well.

Art helps us understand some key backstory about why Sara doesn’t think Cindy may have been the best mom…was Carolie Fargeat’s deep and unflinchingly insightful film about the “horror” of Hollywood beauty standards, and the madness of maintaining them, like your livelihood depends on it. Scary Movie’s gotta pay the bills, and that includes making sure some of Paramount’s newer horror properties get some free promotion.

Scary Movie at least makes the most of it, but wrapping its Smile parody around a fun legacy character cameo.

‘s subplot about two bumbling FBI agents trying to solve the new Ghostface killings.established some nightmare lore of its own, but the most famous being “The Sunken Place,” a hypnosis technique that traps a person’s consciousness inside their deepest recess of their mind, leaving them catatonic. In, achieved cult success and has a sequel in the works.

The film saw Spencer playing an awkward and psychotic woman who tries to get revenge on the people who tormented and assaulted her in high school, by first befriending and then terrorizing their kids.doesn’t get that deep or dark with it: Regina Hall’s Brenda is a parody of Sue Ann “Ma” Ellington, including the crazy.parody scenes, including one entendre-heavy sequence parodying Sammie’s big church moment, and another that mocks the scene when the vampires come knocking on the juke joint door.

First Supergirl Clip Shows Superman & Kara’s First DCU Meeting B) A great reminder of why the Wayans are a comedic dynasty C) A tease of the alt-universe where we got Anna Faris and Regina Hall as a comedic duo for many films, instead of all these Chris Pratt movies D) Another good reminder that comedy – and def raunch comedy – needs to always be part of the theatrical slate.





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