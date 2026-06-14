All 12 occupants dead in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol reports

Authorities say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed in Missouri.The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, as

FILE - Missouri State Highway Patrol cruiser photo submitted for the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspicious bottle with a note reading "Do Not Touch, For Police" prompted a large police response and evacuation at a library in Heber on Saturday, authoritieA West Valley City man died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake, acoordingprompted a response from law enforcement. The Rich County Sheriff'sA Kaysville man found the hidden treasure chest worth $25,000 after following a series of clues from a poem.

The chest was found Saturday morning by a treasure hMoisture moving up from the south again Sunday will produce a few scattered thunderstorms across southern and central Utah. This could lead to flash flooding inLess than a week after KUTV aired her story, the person responsible for hitting Dawn Opies' truck came forward“They saw the news article, so they wanted to do t





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All 12 occupants dead in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol saysAuthorities say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

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