All 12 occupants dead in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

Authorities say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

Trump warns Israel and Iran not to 'blow it' after new strikes threaten emerging ceasefire dealMayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsTrump celebrates turning 80 with a UFC cage-fighting event while big issues loom over his presidencyThe Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks.

Brunson scores 45, and New York tops Spurs for titleThe world wants more high-protein products, but there's not enough whey to go aroundLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesHow a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frameEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his familySwiss voters reject right-wing's bid to cap population at 10 million, early results showThe Afternoon WireA woman's hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicideGeorgia's vote-counting method will soon be banned.

Lawmakers will try to find a fix this weekAs Bay Area hosts World Cup, empty red seats are everywhere at Levi's StadiumThe world wants more high-protein products, but there's not enough whey to go aroundLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesHow a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frameEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his family





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