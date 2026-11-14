Aljaž Škorjanec Steps In For Ill Kai Widdrington To Dance Argentine Tango With Delta Goodrem

Aljaz Skorjanec replaces injured Kai Widdrington to partner Delta Goodrem in Week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing after illness forces a last-minute lineup change.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec has officially stepped in to replace Kai Widdrington for Week 8 of the competition after his regular partner was forced to withdraw due to sudden illness. The production team confirmed the last-minute swap on Friday, setting the stage for Škorjanec to dance the Argentine Tango with celebrity contestant Delta Goodrem. This unexpected change has added a significant layer of unpredictability to the upcoming live broadcast, forcing the professional dancer to prepare for a new partnership with only hours to spare.

Škorjanec took to social media on Saturday morning to share his mindset and preparation for the high-pressure situation. The Slovenian dancer posted a video clip where he greeted his followers with an energetic declaration of readiness to perform. He spoke with a somewhat shaky voice, acknowledging the nerves he felt just hours before stepping onto the dancefloor with a partner he had not rehearsed with extensively.

Also read Kai Widdrington Withdraws From Strictly Come Dancing Due To Illness

In a touching moment from his social media update, the dancer revealed that his three-year-old daughter, Lyra, had gifted him her Jack Skellington toy as a token of good luck. He referred to the toy as his little pumpkin and noted that Jack would be with him all day to bring him luck during the performance. This personal ritual highlighted the emotional support system surrounding the professional as he navigated the sudden change in搭档 dynamics.

The announcement came as a shock to many fans who had been following the trajectory of Widdrington and Goodrem. The official Instagram page for Strictly Come Dancing stated that Kai was unable to dance on the following night's show due to illness. The statement assured viewers that Aljaž would step in to dance the Argentine Tango with Delta, while expressing love for Kai and hoping he would feel better soon. This outpouring of support underscored the close-knit community within the show.

Delta Goodrem has shown remarkable resilience throughout her journey on the show. The Sydney-born star had previously suffered a rib injury that forced her and Widdrington to miss out on Icons Week. Despite the pain, she managed to perform a Salsa during Week 3 of the competition, keeping her at the top of the leaderboard for the second consecutive week. However, her recovery process was challenging, with medical advice playing a key role in her participation.

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It was reported that only hours after the live broadcast of Week 3, Goodrem was brought to the hospital as she struggled to sleep through her pain. Doctors ordered her to rest and sleep upright to aid her recovery. Despite these medical challenges, she continued to compete, demonstrating a dedication that has endeared her to viewers and judges alike. Her presence in the competition remains a focal point for the season.

The competition landscape has been further shaped by the return of Jaime Winstone to the ballroom. The actress has survived three dance-offs so far in the competition but was forced to pull out of last week's show after suffering an injury during training. She tore an abdominal muscle, which prevented her from performing as planned and left her devastated by her inability to dance.

Winstone took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she and her partner Carlos Gu are officially back in the rehearsal room. She admitted that it had been a hard and frustrating week, not being able to join everyone else in the ballroom. Her return signals a boost for her campaign in the ongoing competition, as she prepares to showcase her skills once again after a brief absence due to injury.

Winstone explained that she intends to dance, noting they have been given the all-clear under certain rules by the doctors. She mentioned they have done their Charleston with amazing choreographers and Carlos, working around the injury to ensure she is ready. The pair are now focusing on gentle training, slowly working up to an amazing performance on Saturday. This careful approach highlights the physical demands placed on the contestants.

Head judge Shirley Ballas led the charge in offering support to Widdrington during his illness. She posted a message on social media that included hugs and well wishes for Kai's recovery. This gesture from the head judge reinforced the emotional connections formed between the professionals, celebrities, and judges during the competition. The supportive nature of the show's community remains a defining feature of the series.

Carlos Gu added his excitement to see the fans on Saturday, wishing them luck for the upcoming episode. The combined updates on Škorjanec's new partnership and Winstone's recovery highlight the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of Strictly Come Dancing. Health issues frequently reshape the competition landscape, requiring professionals to adapt quickly and demonstrate versatility.

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As the weekend approaches, all eyes will be on the dancefloor to see how Škorjanec and Goodrem handle the Argentine Tango without the benefit of extended rehearsals together. The performance will test not only their technical skills but also their ability to connect as partners under pressure. The outcome of this week's dance will have implications for the leaderboard and the future of the competition.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the broadcast, with many expressing hope for both Widdrington's swift recovery and the success of the new pairing. The show continues to captivate audiences with its blend of high-level dance performances and the personal stories of its contestants. The resilience displayed by Goodrem and Winstone in the face of adversity has become a central theme of the season.

The production team remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants while delivering high-quality entertainment. The support structures in place for the dancers and celebrities are designed to manage the risks associated with such intense physical activity. This commitment to care is evident in the way injuries and illnesses are handled with transparency and empathy.

As the competition moves forward, the focus will shift to the remaining couples and their strategies for success. The unpredictability introduced by these last-minute changes keeps the audience engaged and invested in the outcomes. Each dance becomes a crucial moment that can define a contestant's journey on the show.

The anticipation builds for the live show, with speculation about scores and potential eliminations mounting. The performances will be judged not only on technical proficiency but also on the chemistry and effort displayed by each pair. The judges have a history of rewarding couples who overcome significant challenges with grace and determination.

Strictly Come Dancing continues to be a cultural phenomenon, drawing in millions of viewers each week. The show's ability to adapt to unexpected changes while maintaining its core appeal is a testament to its production quality and the talent of its participants. As the season progresses, the stories of these dancers and celebrities will continue to unfold, providing entertainment and inspiration to fans around the world.

The coming weekend promises to be a pivotal moment in the competition, with the new partnership of Škorjanec and Goodrem taking center stage. Their performance will be watched closely for signs of connection and skill, as well as the emotional resilience required to dance with a new partner on short notice. The results will have a lasting impact on the course of the season.