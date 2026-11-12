Alix of Bohemia Evolves Into Alixe

Brooklyn-based Alix of Bohemia, a craft-forward, luxury women's brand, is entering its next chapter under the name Alixe.

Founder and designer Alixe Pietrafesa told WWD the new brand name is not be a rebranding, but an evolution that reflects her growing vision and also pays homage to her true given name.

The change includes a new logo, as seen teased through her spring 2027 collection on the back of an artisanal white jacket along with updating its website and url to reflect the new name. Her upcoming fall 2027 collection, set to debut in February, will be her first full collection to feature the new name.

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“It’s been a long time in the works. The name Alix of Bohemia no longer reflects the full scope of who we are and what we do. I started to have the realization that I’d outgrown the name when I became a mom for the first time three years ago,” Pietrafesa explained of how becoming a mother has added further dimension to her handcrafted brand.

“I have always said we made clothes to be cherished and passed down, and having daughters of my own gives new meaning to that intention. ” She explained the brand’s initial name came about in her early-20s college years while writing a history dissertation on the postwar Bohemians of Paris.

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“I was so inspired by how this group of people were living unconventional lives. At the same time, I was teaching myself how to sew and was getting excited about using my hands and patchworking things together that were inspired by the vintage clothes my grandmother had left me,” she said.

“The name Alix of Bohemia, I chose for myself as setting an intention to the approach of making in a way that wasn’t the most obvious or conventional. ”Having lived and worked in New York, London, Scotland, Hong Kong, Mallorca and the Dominican Republic, Pietrafesa said the word “bohemia” has informed how she’s crafted her life, which has been guided by adventure, an openness to new experiences and curiosity.

“I was 21 when I bought my first sewing machine and it’s been 20 years now of learning the craft and the business. That spirit remains a part of who I am, but I’ve reached a point in my life and career where I no longer feel the need for a descriptive word to introduce myself or my work,” she said.

Throughout the course of her career, Pietrafesa personally crafted more than 2,500 one-of-a-kind pieces before launching her seasonal collection business in 2018. Since launching the label, the founder and designer has teamed up with her husband, Sebastian Kaufmann, to run the business and has built out a network of creative producers, retailers, consumers and global artisans while remaining independent.

“Boho fashion, bohemian fashion, which has become very much sort of a mainstream idea, makes people feel really good because it feels very fun and authentic. People associate it with warm weather. For me, the idea of Bohemia is more of a worldview, a curiosity and a sense of travel and reverence for history and sort of an openness,” she explained.

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While the Alixe and Alix of Bohemia woman shares a love of authentic craft and, “the imperfection of the handmade,” as well as the storytelling behind Pietrafesa’s fashions, “Alixe, as a person, is more confident in who she is, and the clothes reflect that confidence without needing to be the loudest person in the room. There’s a subtlety, a confident evolved with time.

” The brand is now sold in 200 retailers worldwide, including Net-a-porter, Bergdorf Goodman, Harvey Nichols, Shopbop and more, and has created, produced and sold more than 140,000 garments. Each is imbued with her brand’s values of working directly with global producers and artisans, including those in India, on handmade processes including block printing, weaving, hand-knitting, hand beading and embroidery and more.brand. We expanded our creative universe through our presentations and runway shows.

The world of the brand has become richer and more multifaceted, but the story of how it came to be over the last 20 years remains,” Pietrafesa said.

“What began as a very personal creative pursuit has grown into a luxury brand, defined by craftsmanship, authenticity, individuality and a commitment to making things that last.

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