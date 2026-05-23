Alix Earle's Dating Preferences Revealed: She Seems to Prefer Older Men

Alix Earle, a TikTok sensation, talked about her dating preferences in a new interview. She hinted at a rumored fling with NFL superstar Tom Brady and revealed her preference for dating older men.

Alix Earle seemingly hinted at her rumored fling with NFL superstar Tom Brady by talking about dating 'older' men in a new interview. Following her and Brady's flirtatious exchange at a Super Bowl party, she revealed her dating preferences .

Alix went on a date with a guy who was a year older than her but admitted it didn't work out. She also mentioned wanting someone to take care of her. She joked about going too far in the other direction, being in relationships with a bigger age gap than she intended. A month ago, Alix reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, but her relationship with Brady was rumored before that.

Before that, she dated a football player named Braxton Berrios for two years





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alix Earle Dating Preferences Tom Brady Bulking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Split After 3 Years: ‘Taking Some Time Apart’Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, have called it quits after three years of dating

Read more »

Thora Birch Reveals She Is Bisexual as She Shows Support to the LGBTQ+ CommunityThora Birch opened up about her sexuality, revealing she’s bisexual in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly

Read more »

Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend 'currently taking some time apart' after over three years of dating, she saysAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro confirmed the couple is taking time apart but said there is mutual love and no animosity between them.

Read more »

She says a bullet tore through her car on Mother’s Day and she wants answersA Dallas woman says a bullet pierced her windshield on I-35 on Mother’s Day. She’s asking police to take a closer look as the case is investigated.

Read more »