Alix Earle punched in the face during Monaco night out

The influencer opened up about her “first punch in the face” via TikTok over the weekend alongside famous pals Jake Shane and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Alix Earle got her “first punch in the face” during a night out with pals in Monaco over the weekend. The influencer was attempting to exit a party when a man attempted to get security’s attention on her behalf — and accidentally hit her.

“I just got rocked in the face. … The last thing I have is an image of a fist,” she said in a video. Alix Earle got her “first punch in the face” in Monaco, she told her TikTok followers over the weekend. TikTok/alixearle Her pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou chimed in to say, “I looked at her and her hair was, like, fully in her face.

”She, Karanikolaou and “Therapuss” host Jake Shane continued to debrief as Earle filmed the “Get Ready With Me” vlog. Her pal Stassie Karanikolaou chimed in, “I looked at her and her hair was, like, fully in her face. ”“We were meeting some people and characters,” Earle quipped of their night out.

“Some of them were saying they were princes of something, I’m not sure. … Like, we met the prince of every country. ”.

“We’ll be home by 2am,” Kylie Jenner’s BFF, 28, wrote alongside footage of Earle running back to their boat well after sunrise. Earle noted that getting hit “brought the vibes” of the night “up immensely. ”BACKGRID Earle, notably, had a “slow start” to the European trip because she missed her first flight out of Miami because she left her passport in Los Angeles.last week.

“He is seriously, like, an angel. ”Earle had a “slow start” to her vacation. The 25-year-old left her passport in another state ahead of her flight to Monaco.





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